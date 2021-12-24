ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Biography of artist Burgess Roye available to read online

Ponca City News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody As a Christmas gift to the citizens of Ponca City and fans everywhere, the biography of the late Ponca Indian Artist Burgess Roye in now available for Free Reading Online at https://www. BurgessRoyeArt....

www.poncacitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Collegian

Latest issue of Hard Freight literary arts magazine available online

ALTOONA, Pa. — The fall 2021 issue of Hard Fright, Penn State Altoona's literary arts magazine, is now available online. The fall 2021 issue showcases undergraduate poetry, short fiction, creative non-iction, visual art, and the winners of the fall 2021 Writing Commons Common Read Writing Contest. Students interested in...
ALTOONA, PA
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponca City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Augusta Free Press

Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence applications available

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Artists are encouraged to apply for the 2022 Artist-in-Residence program at Shenandoah National Park. The Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence program offers professional artists focused time to creatively explore the natural and cultural resources of this astounding landscape. It also allows artists the opportunity to share their work through educational programs and exhibits. Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Reading#Biography#Free Reading Online#Https Www#Indians#The Burgess Roye Store
The Guardian

After a year of sloth, I’ve rediscovered the joy of immersing myself in a book

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a low-key but persistent source of irritation has been how impossible it is to focus. “I can’t do anything,” is a line I’ve exchanged with friends countless times, by which we mean anything more energetic than scrolling. For the past 12 months, at the end of most days, the scene has been exactly the same; I’m out cold on the sofa, dazed from hours of binge-watching, as a prelude to dragging myself to bed. It’s a dull, depressing and nutrient-free way to pass the time. It’s also a hard habit to break.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
La Crosse Tribune

Online link available to view LDC's 32nd annual Nutcracker Ballet

After performing for a combined audience of over 2,500 last weekend, the La Crosse Dance Centre’s 97-member cast is ready to share the magic of their 32nd annual “Nutcracker Ballet” with many more people. Tickets for an online link to view this year’s performance are available through...
LA CROSSE, WI
Reason.com

More Book Recommendations

Will's post prompted me to follow his lead (since all the cool kids are doing it):. [1.] I echo Will's recommendation of The Scout Mindset, by Julia Galef:. A book about how and why to be rational—that is, to try to see the world as it is even if it isn't what we wish. (A "soldier mindset" is committed to fighting back against beliefs we don't currently hold; a "scout mindset" is committed to learning the truth about what's out there, even if it's bad news.) The book also demonstrates great sympathy for the emotional urges that make it hard for us to think clearly, using stories and examples ranging from the Dreyfuss Affair to the author's own love life. Important and maybe life-changing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson enjoys girls' night with lookalike sisters – see rare family photo

Rebel Wilson is getting into the holiday spirit with her loved ones, and delighted fans on Christmas Eve when she shared a rare family photo. The 41-year-old star looked the picture of happiness as she joined sisters Annachi and Liberty for a "girls' night" complete with matching Christmas pyjamas. The trio sat on a large white couch, smiling for the camera - and the family resemblance was plain to see! Rocking identical red plaid pajamas with black T-shirts, the trio showcased their identical beaming smiles.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
csusb.edu

Archives documenting CSUSB campus life during pandemic available online

“Separated from the Pack: The CSUSB COVID-19 Digital Collection,” a university archives initiative chronicling campus life during the pandemic, is now available online through CSUSB ScholarWorks. The special archives at the John M. Pfau Library started as an in-house collecting effort to document Cal State San Bernardino’s response to...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Ponca City News

Happenings and Announcements

The City of Ponca City will observe Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24, as City Holidays:. • Residential Refuse WILL NOT BE PICKED UP Thursday, December 23, or Friday, December 24, and will RESUME Monday, December 27. Contact Hong Fu, Environmental Services Director, 767- 0490. • The Landfill will...
PONCA CITY, OK
bookriot.com

20 of the Most Influential Historical Fiction Books Of All Time

Historical fiction connects the past with our present and thus, helps us make sense of our lives’ trajectories in respect to the grander scheme of things. While reading history helps us comprehend past events, reading historical fiction enables us to humanize the past and the people who walked this planet before us, many moons ago. We learn to be in better sync with our humanity after reading about the countless atrocities that have destroyed the lives of our predecessors. The past is not just a series of dates and facts to be memorized. It is intermingled with our current reality and therefore needs to be studied with precision. Historical fiction demystifies the past and shows it as what it actually was. We get to learn about ordinary people living in the midst of extraordinary happenings and vice-versa. As the time machine is still a pipe dream, what better way is there to revisit the past than to pick up historical fiction? Whether you’re a beginner to this genre or have been a fan for some time now, this list of the most influential historical fiction of all time might be helpful. Keep reading to know more about what roles gender, class, and ethnicity played in our defining our present.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationCanada

From scribe to choir to being repurposed over generations, medieval Christian chant book fragments reveal stories

Medieval chant books and the parchment they were made of were designed to last a long time — so long, that pages of them can outlast the book itself. Across medieval Europe, monks and nuns and clergy in city cathedrals sang daily chants in communal forms of timed and sung prayer still practised by some Christians today. Fragments of chant books travel across time and space, ending up at antique stores, tucked away in attics or even made into book covers. Our research collects images of these scattered and fragmented pages of chant and creates inventories of their contents,...
RELIGION
Ponca City News

The Homecoming

The Homecoming Court. (Photos Provided) Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.
POLITICS
Ponca City News

Poncan Theatre will have free Christmas Eve movie showing

Body The Poncan Theatre will be screening two free showings of the classic Christmas film, It’s a Wonderful Life, at 2 pm and 7 pm on Christmas Eve. The event is sponsored by The Emporium and Gift Shoppe on Grand. The Poncan Theatre will also feature free movies every Tuesday during Christmas break.
MOVIES
theeverygirl.com

The Most Anticipated Books of Winter

It gets colder with each passing moment, which can only mean one thing: Winter is upon us. For pretty much everyone we know, this change in season means curling up with a cozy blanket and a good book in the warmth of our home until the sun decides to show its face again. Luckily, there’s a slew of new books on the horizon to keep us more than busy enough until spring. Whatever genre of books you favor, there’s a new release for you in the list below. Ready your reading nook and open your Goodreads app to add to your ever-growing TBR pile—winter’s new releases are coming.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Transmutation & Evolution: Matter painter Bob Landström changes the game

On the outside, Bob Landström’s house is a nicely updated mid-century ranch like many others on the block. Large picture windows reveal a modern interior, and the walls showcase vibrant paintings everywhere you look. When I arrived on a cool winter day, I was greeted by exuberant dogs before being led downstairs into Landström’s bright […] The post Transmutation & Evolution: Matter painter Bob Landström changes the game appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy