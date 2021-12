If you’ve been wondering where Peter Molyneux has popped off to and what he’s been doing lately, we now know. The former Fable developer and current 22cans founder and creative director has entered the blockchain space with a business sim titled "Legacy." The focus of this game is to build the ultimate business, designing everything from the products sold to the buildings they’re manufactured and sold in. Players must start by purchasing land NFTs – of varying types. It’s on this land that their empire will be built.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO