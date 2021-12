Ethereum has had a good year in 2021, although the digital asset is looking to close out the year on a less than a bullish note. Nevertheless, investor sentiment around the altcoin continues to be on the positive side as most expect the cryptocurrency to do well in the coming years. One of those is a crypto research analyst at Fundstrat, Armando Aguilar, who believes that Ethereum will double in price next year.

