Everything you need to know about a new online scam selling fake Amazon Tokens and stealing cryptocurrency. As we are in the 2021 holiday shopping season, there’s a new scam you need to be aware of and watch out for: offers for Amazon Tokens. We have found that these new scams are very effective, yielding over USD $100,000. Over 300 Avast users have been protected from the scam in the past week.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO