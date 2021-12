With all eyes on them in a national TV spotlight, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers blew a 10-point halftime lead as the Tennessee Titans escaped with a 20-17 win. Garoppolo threw one of his two picks in the second half and also had a turnover on downs late in the third quarter as San Francisco's playoffs hopes may now be in danger. Skip Bayless discusses how much faith he lost in them after Jimmy G's second half performance.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO