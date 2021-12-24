Aurora: Police searching for man connected to barricade situation

Damien Romaine Moore, 42. Courtesy of the Aurora Police Department

A man accused of a slew of crimes remains at-large after an eight-hour stand off in Aurora on Thursday.

Damien Romaine Moore, 42, is wanted for first-degree assault and false imprisonment in relation to a domestic violence incident, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers responded to the report of a domestic violence situation in the 24000 block of East Applewood Drive around 8 a.m. Friday. At the time of response, Moore was not at the residence, said Francisco Saucedo, a spokesman for the department in an email statement.

Shortly after 3 p.m., authorities learned Moore returned to the residence, which sent several nearby officers and the department's SWAT Team to the home.

Saucedo said investigators received information that Moore was still inside the home when authorities arrived and began speaking to him over the phone.

SWAT team members instructed Moore to come out of the home in an attempt to resolve the incident peacefully. Saucedo said investigators could hear the instructions while talking to Moore on the phone.

Around 11 p.m. after nearly an eight hour stand off, officials deployed a drone, robot and police dog into the residence, but did not locate Moore.

Saucedo said Moore is not considered dangerous or a threat to the public, but remains at large as of 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.