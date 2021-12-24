ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora: Police searching for man connected to barricade situation

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOWOt_0dVZtSxP00
Damien Romaine Moore, 42. Courtesy of the Aurora Police Department

A man accused of a slew of crimes remains at-large after an eight-hour stand off in Aurora on Thursday.

Damien Romaine Moore, 42, is wanted for first-degree assault and false imprisonment in relation to a domestic violence incident, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers responded to the report of a domestic violence situation in the 24000 block of East Applewood Drive around 8 a.m. Friday. At the time of response, Moore was not at the residence, said Francisco Saucedo, a spokesman for the department in an email statement.

Shortly after 3 p.m., authorities learned Moore returned to the residence, which sent several nearby officers and the department's SWAT Team to the home.

Saucedo said investigators received information that Moore was still inside the home when authorities arrived and began speaking to him over the phone.

SWAT team members instructed Moore to come out of the home in an attempt to resolve the incident peacefully. Saucedo said investigators could hear the instructions while talking to Moore on the phone.

Around 11 p.m. after nearly an eight hour stand off, officials deployed a drone, robot and police dog into the residence, but did not locate Moore.

Saucedo said Moore is not considered dangerous or a threat to the public, but remains at large as of 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

C470 closed as authorities investigate suspicious package

Portions of Highway C470 is closed as authorities investigate a suspicious package. The highway is closed between West Quincy and Bowles Avenues. Westbound Belleview Avenue is also closed at South Eldridge Street. Authorities said a Code Red Alert has been issued for the surrounding area and plan to released additional information around 1 p.m. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes to get to holiday destinations. This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Denver Gazette

Ex-Greenwood Village officer was drunk when teen shot to death; boy had illegal ghost gun: Affidavit

The former Greenwood Village police officer who is accused of fatally shooting teenager in southeast Aurora during a confrontation last month was legally drunk at the time, according to the affidavit from the Aurora Police Department. The affidavit also said the 17 year old, Peyton Blitstein, fired first, hitting Holen in the hip, before his semi-automatic handgun jammed. The weapon was a “ghost gun” -- a firearm that generally is bought online and assembled at home. Ghost guns are untraceable because they have no serial...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
The Denver Gazette

Teenage boy accused of peeping in windows in Boulder

A 16-year-old boy is accused of peeping into people's windows and exposing himself to Boulder residents. Officers arrested the teen around 10 p.m. Dec. 9 after a woman reported that he was looking into her window in the 1500 block of MacArthur Drive. He ran away but police found him hiding under a nearby car. The Boulder Police Department said he boy initially was charged with two counts of indecent...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Loveland family displaced after overnight house fire

A family was displaced from their Loveland home after it caught fire overnight, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority. Fire crews received numerous reports of a wildland fire in the area of Boedecker Lake in west Loveland around midnight. Callers also indicated there was a structure on fire, according to a Facebook post.
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

One dead after vehicle crashes into tree

One man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Fort Collins early Thursday morning. Police responded to a report of the crash in the 900 block of Constitution Avenue around 4:50 a.m. When they arrived they found a 2003 Subaru Impreza on the side of the road, which appeared to have crashed into a tree, according to a release from the Fort Collins Police Department.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dept#Police Dog#Domestic Violence#E Applewood#1st Degree Assault#Swat Team
The Denver Gazette

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser. The mostly white jury deliberated for about four days before finding former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. Potter, 49, faces about seven years in prison on the most serious count under the state’s sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Denver Gazette

District attorney's plan to ask to reduce truck drivers sentence to 20 to 30 years

The district attorney's office in Jefferson County will ask a judge to reduce a truck driver's 110-year sentence by more than 70 years, the office announced Thursday. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was sentenced after being convicted of a number of charges in connection with a fatal crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people and injured several others in 2019. Earlier this week, District Attorney had asked for a resentencing hearing, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday. ...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy