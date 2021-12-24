ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60607

bhhschicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy this stunning 2bed/1bath West Loop loft! This apartment offers high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit washer and...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

Chicago-McKinley Park, IL 60608

Tired of stairs? This gorgeous NEW 1st floor rental is now available. This 2bed/1bath rental is completely rehabbed and ready for a January 2022 Move-In. Enjoy the huge picture windows and tall ceilings in this corner 2-unit building. This 1st floor apartment also has a separate dining separate living room and modern kitchen. You and your guest can rest easy knowing you have plenty of parking and a nice deck in the backyard for the warm summer months to come. Small pets are allowed with a pet deposit and approval by Landlord. Must make 2-3x rent amount CHA and Market renters can apply. First month rent and security required for January Move-In. Please contact Brittney for faster showings. All adult applicants must fill out an application and background check.
CHICAGO, IL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2416 18TH Street SE

Top To Bottom Renovation! Spacious and elegant semi-detached home on a tree-lined street! Property offers almost 2,000 square feet of fine living with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, an open-concept gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Fully finished basement with rec room and full bath. Bonus Feature - Large family room addition with access to covered deck and backyard! Home is half a block away from Fort Stanton Recreation Center+GG and Fort Stanton Park+GG! Everything is new: Roof, windows, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, HWH, Kitchen, baths - nothing to do but move in and enjoy! *Some of the images are Virtually Staged*
MLS
bhhschicago.com

4708 N Racine Avenue #2W

Brand new renovation with new kitchen and bath with granite and stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Central heat central Ac. Porch off the kitchen. Cats and Dogs under 50 lbs $125 pet fee and 25/month pet rent. Close to Marianos, LA Fitness, Target, shops and restaurants. Red line is 1 block away.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1423 PEBBLECREEK Drive #1423

Hot off the press! Beautifully rehabbed 3BR/2.5BA premier end unit with attached one-car garage in highly coveted Pebble Creek. Sunny and spacious, this townhome features upgrades galore... stunning new hardwood floors, fully renovated bathrooms, fresh paint throughout, and a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The convenient circular floor plan features a large, sunlit living room/dining room combination and kitchen that opens to a family room with fireplace & French Doors that lead to a large private brick paver patio. The second level offers a spacious primary bedroom and beautiful ensuite bath with double vanity, and large closet. Two additional good-sized bedrooms with ample storage, including walk-in closet, updated hall bath with bath/shower combo, and 2nd-floor laundry complete the second level. Additional attic storage accessible by pull-down stairs. Surrounded by courtyard vistas, winding tree-lined paths and a beautiful wooded green space, 1423 Pebblecreek offers a quiet sanctuary just minutes from downtown Glenview, shops/restaurants, schools, Metra and more! Truly a gem!
GLENVIEW, IL
bhhschicago.com

3438 N Halsted Street #2

Ideally located in the heart of Lakeview, steps from shopping and dining in every direction! A 10 minute walk to Wrigley Field, 20 mins to the lake, and 10 mins to either the Addison or Belmont CTA stations. The unit boasts hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, queen sized bedrooms, large closets, radiated heat, and outdoor space. There is laundry located in the basement. Bring your pets! This is a dog and cat friendly building.
ADDISON, IL
bhhschicago.com

1940 W Ohio Street #2R

Recently renovated one bedroom ,new stainless steel appliances. Great location on a lovely tree-lined street with your open outdoor space in a great location steps away from restaurants,Mariano's and Chicago Ave Bus route, CTA Trains and ease of street parking.
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-South Lawndale, IL 60608

Welcome to this 2nd floor unit which is a commuters dream with the pink line blocks away and other public transportation. This 2-bedroom 1 bath apartment is conveniently located to shopping center and much more! The remodeled unit has central A/C, stainless steel appliances, and other beautiful details schedule your showing today! Every applicant over the age of 18 must complete a background and credit check $40 non-refundable fee, no previous evictions, income must be 3x the monthly rent, minimum required credit of 630. Owner is a Licensed Illinois Real Estate Agent.
LAWNDALE, IL
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Calumet Heights, IL 60617

Beautiful tree line block and pride in ownership block, you will love this beautiful luxury custom home as always, all new upgrades. Luxury rentals in the south. Step inside and you are greeted by the gleaming hardwood floors and trim detail throughout. The home features 4 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Great sized kitchen with a functional breakfast bar, granite counter-tops, marble back-splash and two tone shaker cabinets w/ crown molding. Head down into your full basement where you have plenty of space to hang out and guest stay the night. This home has a new roof, new windows, New HVAC and electrical panel and more! Welcome Home!
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Grand Boulevard, IL 60653

Welcome home! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom rental condo-duplex is a must see as it is so lovely and spacious! It has brazilian-cherry wood floors, 42" cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances; A gas fireplace for those cozy winter nights! The master bedroom has an en-suite with a jacuzzi tub as well as a walk in closet. The bedroom sizes are massive and has new carpet. Tons on natural light flow throughout. Each room has a large closet and there is plenty of additional storage space. There is in unit laundry, and 2 private balconies! One in the front of the unit and one in the back. Plus rent includes a gated parking space! Feels like a single family home! Schedule your showing today!
redfin.com

149 Keethler Dr N,

Fabulous first floor master plan in the Woods of Spring Grove. You're going to love this updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hardwood floors. A window seat makes this a cozy and welcoming space. The kitchen flows beautifully into the dining room and great room with fireplace. Both have great views of the back yard. The first floor master bedroom and den round out the first floor for easy living. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and a bath. One of the bedrooms is currently used as an office and has a huge space attached being used for storage. You might have other ideas for this 'secret room! Check it out and imagine the possibilities. Downstairs the unfinished basement is currently used as a studio.
bhhschicago.com

1313 Hamilton Avenue

Magnificent 4 Bedroom / 4 .5 Bath Home in Elmhurst for Rent! This is a rare opportunity! Kitchen features granite countertops, top of the line oak cabinets with glass doors, and SS appliances! Kitchen peninsula has seating for 4! Bright open space living room / dining room combo is perfect for entertaining. Main floor bedroom can also be office space. Wide stairway leading upstairs brings you to the other 3 bedrooms; each with a walk in closet and private bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs! Huge master bedroom boasts a surprise extra washer and dryer, double sinks, double shower, and large walk in closet. Fully finished basement with pool table, washer & dryer, bathroom, and extra storage closet. New Pella windows and hardwood flooring throughout! Heated 2 car garage is fully equipped with a car lift and cabinets/storage system. Private storage shed with a 1 car garage attached! Close to restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, highways, and more! No Security Deposit (Rhino policy required). Make this your home today!
ELMHURST, IL
bhhschicago.com

6657 S Knox Avenue #2ND

Is your New Year's resolution to move in 2022? Now is the time! This unit is perfect! Newly decorated, cozy 2 bedroom with brand new flooring and paint. It's 2nd floor coach house apartment with parking in the rear. Close to Azuela Elementary School, Madigan Park, Midway airport, shopping, CTA orange line. Minimum credit score of 580 and income of $2,000 per month, no evictions. Bankruptcies and judgements will be reviewed case by case. 2 months pay stubs, photo ID also required. No smoking, no pets. $55 application fee for each adult. Available now!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

14750 Wallin Drive #B1

Brand New Premier Apartments in Downtown Plainfield! Experience the amenities for days! Pet friendly accommodations including dual dog parks and an onsite pet spa. State of the art clubhouse makes entertainment a breeze with a demonstration kitchen, resident lounge, outdoor grilling station and firepit. Lifestyle amenities include 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, Cybercafe, and private work spaces. Soak up some vitamin D at the resort-style pool with sundeck, pergola and bocce ball court. Enjoy smoke-free living environment in a community friendly complex. Elevated 2 bedroom 2 bath floorplan providing a lifestyle of luxury and convenience. Modern and maintenance free wood style flooring throughout! Open concept kitchen features island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch modern style cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. In unit privacy boasts dual occupant suites with new plush carpeting, walk-in closets, and both feature private entry to each full bath. Huge perk, in unit washer and dryer! Large living room with nature sunlight and access to private balcony and custom window coverings. Steps from popular downtown Plainfield, full of dining, shops, night life, and entertainment. Highly acclaimed North Plainfield District 202 schools.
PLAINFIELD, IL
oucampus.org

20802 North 7th Place

Three Bedroom Home in Phoenix - Book a viewing on our site: nomadlease.com/property-listings/AZ. This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is located in Phoenix. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Spacious living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. Head into the kitchen to find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash. Primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a walk in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Spacious fenced in backyard and covered patio! *Property comes unfurnished*.
PHOENIX, AZ
thexunewswire.com

1261 Mckeone Avenue,

1261 McKeone Ave 4BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our NEWLY renovated 4BR/1BA (shower only) home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has new flooring, a new roof, new windows, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, central air, spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up, full basement, a detached 3 car garage, on and off street parking, and a lovely rear deck patio!! You don't want to miss out on this home!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
themunchonline.com

14217 Travilah Rd

14217 Travilah Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 - Brand new, barely lived in Camden model in Travilah Station. Three bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths with attached 2 car garage. Available January 1, 2022 ***** Main level entry features luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring in high traffic areas, a recreation room/den and a powder room, plus entry from the garage. The open concept main level features LVP flooring, ceiling fan and an eat in gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island with breakfast bar. Loads of windows for plenty of natural light. A slider takes you to your balcony. The upper level features an owner bedroom with luxury bath ensuite with extra large shower and walk in closet. The other two good sized bedrooms share a hall bath. Laundry is also on the upper level. LVP runs through the high traffic areas. ***** 'Smart Home' package: Voice Automated Smart Device, Video Doorbell, Schlage Wi-Fi Door Lock, Lutron Caseta PRO Light Dimmers with Smart Bridge and also ready for home security with Vintage Security. ***** The highly desirable community of Travilah Station is close to several major shopping centers, North Potomac Community Center, Shady Grove Hospital, Universities at Shady Grove and Johns Hopkins. Fifteen minute drive to Shady Grove Metro, close to Rt 28 and Shady Grove Road for easy commuting. School assignments to Stone Mill ES, Cabin John MS and Wootton HS. ***** No pets, no smoking. Security Deposit $3,700.
ROCKVILLE, MD
bhhschicago.com

2588 Dickens Court

Lakewood Valley 2-Story Townhouse is available for Rent! The property is located on a cul-de-sac and offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.1 Baths, 1 car garage. Interior features stainless steel appliances, Washer+Dryer, Hardwood floors, carpet, walk-in closets, freshly painted, clean, and ready to move in. The landlord requires a 2-months security deposit and 1-MONTHS Rent. Credit, and background checks are required for all persons 18 years+. Snow, Scavenger, and water included. Amenities: Clubhouse+pool, Tennis Courts, Pool, Volleyball courts. *Professional Photos Pending*
VILLAGE OF LAKEWOOD, IL
bhhschicago.com

382 Mill Street

Welcome to your new home in the ideal location. This picture perfect townhome offers 2 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, a 1 car attached garage & laundry in your own unit! Updated kitchen with abundant cabinetry, SS appliances & room for a small table. Your dining room offers views of both your kitchen & your family room with an updated light fixture. Your serene family room boasts a fireplace with mantle & slider to your concrete patio! A vaulted ceiling is featured in your master suite with double closets. En suite bath with tub/shower combo. Additional bedroom, hall bathroom & laundry room complete your second level. Ideal Batavia location... close to Randall Rd. with it's abundant shopping & restaurant options. Now is the time to make this home yours. Pets on a case by case basis. Additional pet deposit required. Credit & background check required for all applicants over the age of 18.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

707 Atlantic Street SE

This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
