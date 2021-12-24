Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60607

Fabulous first floor master plan in the Woods of Spring Grove. You're going to love this updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hardwood floors. A window seat makes this a cozy and welcoming space. The kitchen flows beautifully into the dining room and great room with fireplace. Both have great views of the back yard. The first floor master bedroom and den round out the first floor for easy living. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and a bath. One of the bedrooms is currently used as an office and has a huge space attached being used for storage. You might have other ideas for this 'secret room! Check it out and imagine the possibilities. Downstairs the unfinished basement is currently used as a studio.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO