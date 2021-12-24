ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1316 Jenna Drive #A

bhhschicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wonderful place to call your new home. Great neighborhood with nice schools, and in a traffic free, cul de sac location. New owners have upgraded the lighting and plumbing to...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

382 Mill Street

Welcome to your new home in the ideal location. This picture perfect townhome offers 2 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, a 1 car attached garage & laundry in your own unit! Updated kitchen with abundant cabinetry, SS appliances & room for a small table. Your dining room offers views of both your kitchen & your family room with an updated light fixture. Your serene family room boasts a fireplace with mantle & slider to your concrete patio! A vaulted ceiling is featured in your master suite with double closets. En suite bath with tub/shower combo. Additional bedroom, hall bathroom & laundry room complete your second level. Ideal Batavia location... close to Randall Rd. with it's abundant shopping & restaurant options. Now is the time to make this home yours. Pets on a case by case basis. Additional pet deposit required. Credit & background check required for all applicants over the age of 18.
MATC Times

11127 N. Weston Drive

Included Internet, underground parking & Cable TV Service! Indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and golf simulator! Included smart home technology! - With spacious rooms, upgraded appliances and finishes, each apartment home has been designed to meet the needs of today's sophisticated apartment renter. West House at Foxtown presents effortless living in one of Wisconsin's premier neighborhoods. The development offers one to three-bedroom spacious layouts. Enjoy the comfort and conveniences of apartment amenities while preserving and enjoying the North Shore way of living. Conveniently located next to Foxtown Brewery and Interurban Bike Trail, across the street from Mequon Public Market. In close proximity to Café Hollander and many other shops & restaurants.
MEQUON, WI
thexunewswire.com

2979 SHELDON AVE.

Super cute and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch in White Oak - Nicely updated 3 bedroom ranch with 1st floor family room w/ sliding doors leading to a fenced rear yard. Freshly painted throughout, bathroom updates, 3 yrs old high efficiency gas furnace, ceiling fans in bedrooms, attic storage, glass block windows in basement. Close to shopping, restaurants & highways.
CINCINNATI, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

457 Chestnut Drive S

Contemporary home with open floor plan. This home shows like new. Fresh paint, new carpets, new roof, New laminate flooring, newer appliances. Quartz counter tops in kitchen, new faucets and sink. Wood burning fireplace in living room. HVAC system is 2 years young. Located in a Great water privileged community, with community beach and activity center all located on a dead end street, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, Deck, flat yard, mature trees, paved driveway, shed... The Master bedroom is on the main level with a large private bath and large walk-in closet. It has a half bath on main level and a formal dinning room or office and a breakfast area overlooking the deck and back yard. Start the new year off right in this great home.
bhhschicago.com

611 N Red Deer Road #433402

Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story townhome with attached 2 car garage. This unit has an open floor plan downstairs and upstairs. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, with open floor plan to the family room and dining room. 1st floor laundry with front loader washer and dryer. Owners suite is very large with an oversize bathroom. There's a samll loft area perfect for a sofa or desk to work from home. Pets welcomed with an additional monthly charge of $50 per pet and a non refundable pet deposit of $300. Rental OH will be held on Sunday 12/26 from noon-3pm. If you need to show before the OH, please callor text listing agent.
bhhschicago.com

1423 PEBBLECREEK Drive #1423

Hot off the press! Beautifully rehabbed 3BR/2.5BA premier end unit with attached one-car garage in highly coveted Pebble Creek. Sunny and spacious, this townhome features upgrades galore... stunning new hardwood floors, fully renovated bathrooms, fresh paint throughout, and a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The convenient circular floor plan features a large, sunlit living room/dining room combination and kitchen that opens to a family room with fireplace & French Doors that lead to a large private brick paver patio. The second level offers a spacious primary bedroom and beautiful ensuite bath with double vanity, and large closet. Two additional good-sized bedrooms with ample storage, including walk-in closet, updated hall bath with bath/shower combo, and 2nd-floor laundry complete the second level. Additional attic storage accessible by pull-down stairs. Surrounded by courtyard vistas, winding tree-lined paths and a beautiful wooded green space, 1423 Pebblecreek offers a quiet sanctuary just minutes from downtown Glenview, shops/restaurants, schools, Metra and more! Truly a gem!
GLENVIEW, IL
bhhschicago.com

233 E Wacker Drive #2607

Beautiful south facing unit on 26th floor in Columbus Plaza. Near the river in the heart of the loop. Rent is $1726 for the unit, water and trash is a flat $30/month fee, wifi is set up through RCN, and electric is set up through ComEd. Amenities include in building laundry, fitness center, business center, sunroom, guest suite, back patio with fountain and grill area, 24/7 front desk security, and complimentary storage lockers on same floor as unit. Available parking. Pets allowed.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3550 N Lake Shore Drive #402

Just painted stunning Southeast Corner 2 bedroom home with Unobstructed lake and park views. Pristine Kitchen with Oak hardwood floors Throughout. Large bedrooms both have great lake views! Master bedroom has a big walk-in closet! Wonderful amenity building: 24 hr doorman, very friendly on site staff, commissary, roof deck, library, fitness center, laundry, bike room. Heated Valet parking for only $165 per month. Transportation & all the lakefront fun out the front door! No dog allowed by building, cats ok.
bhhschicago.com

3039 Silver Charm Lane

Executive Rental! This well maintained 4 to 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Blackberry Crossing West has almost 3800 Sq Ft welcomes you with an open front porch and offers Formal living and Dining rooms + a Large Kitchen with hardwood floor & a massive island & newer appliances plus a dinette with French Doors that leads you out to a great backyard with beautiful patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining.Huge Family room with a fireplace. First floor laundry plus 1st floor office/den which could be used as an additional bedroom. Good sized master bedroom with private luxury bath that has a soaker tub & separate shower area plus comfortable bedroom sizes with Walk in Closets. Second floor also features an ample loft area for use as 2nd family room with a whole house fan.Home has 3 car heated garage and a 1671 Sq Ft unfinished basement for storage. This home is in oswego school district. Home is located only Minutes to I88, Metra, shopping and schools. School bus service offered for the Junior High school and the Senior High school. Short term rental will be considered. Owner prefers No pets but will consider with an additional pet deposit. Owner is a illinois licensed realtor.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7820 Marioak Drive

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street in a community with no HOA, this porch front duplex/end unit townhome boasts many updates including the roof, kitchen, baths, fresh paint throughout & new carpet. The main level of this home offers an open floor plan with a spacious living room and formal dining room with wood floors. The dining room is open to the well designed kitchen and has sliding glass doors that lead to an expansive deck & fully fenced rear yard. Upstairs are two large bedrooms, and an updated centrally located full bathroom. The lower level provides the laundry room, a half bathroom, abundant storage space, and a finished bonus room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom, a family room, an at home office, a study, a hobby room, the possibilities are endless! Enjoy the convenience of this location that is close to commuter routes, BWI Airport, and nearby Columbia, Ellicott City, and Arundel Mills where there are plentiful shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Rockburn Branch Park offers a pavilion, sports courts, hike/bike trails, and playgrounds close to home.
bhhschicago.com

14750 Wallin Drive #C1

Brand New Premier Apartments in Downtown Plainfield! Elevated over 1400 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath floorplan providing a lifestyle of luxury and convenience. Modern and maintenance free wood style flooring throughout! Open concept kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch modern style cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. Main occupant suite with new plush carpeting, walk-in closet, and spa bath featuring double bowl vanity, soaking tub/shower, and linen closet. Two additional large bedrooms with ample closet space. Additional full bath with double bowl vanity. Huge perk, in unit washer and dryer! Large living room with nature sunlight and access to private balcony and custom window coverings. Experience the amenities for days! Pet friendly accommodations including dual dog parks and an onsite pet spa. State of the art clubhouse makes entertainment a breeze with a demonstration kitchen, resident lounge, outdoor grilling station and firepit. Lifestyle amenities include 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, Cybercafe, and private work spaces. Soak up some vitamin D at the resort-style pool with sundeck, pergola and bocce ball court. Enjoy smoke-free living environment in a community friendly complex. Steps from popular downtown Plainfield, full of dining, shops, night life, and entertainment. Highly acclaimed North Plainfield District 202 schools.
PLAINFIELD, IL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18315 Summit Pointe Drive

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY -- CALL SHOWING CONTACT NUMBER -- This spacious townhome includes a fully finished suite on the main entry level . Upper level 1 includes a great room, dining area and spacious kitchen with island, pantry and powder room. Upper level 2 with Owner's Suite, walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, upper level laundry and additional hall bath. *** Highland Park is a beautiful community of new townhomes for sale in Triangle, VA offering 104 homesites with popular dining, shopping, & entertainment choices nearby. This Prince William County location is conveniently situated close to I-95 & Route 1 for easy commuter access. Just about 4.5 miles to the nearest VRE station. SELLING FAST! PHOTOS REPRESENTATIVE ONLY; may show options. LOCATION PREMIUMS MAY APPLY.
TRIANGLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21131 Ashburn Heights Drive

Bright and Sunny 2 level attached home has the openness and feel of a single family hone! Spacious granite countertops in kitchen with Double Ovens and center island. Huge Pantry and ample laundry room. Hard surface flooring throughout the home. Beautiful Fireplace in the family room, recessed lighting luxury plantation shutters and French doors allow light to stream in. Primary retreat with dual walk in closets and lovely en suite bath. 2 car rear load garage with attic space above- perfect for extra storage!. Courtyard with Patio. Located in an amenity rich community, the HOA covers your Landscaping, Swimming Pool and Fitness Center. Terrific location close to the toll road and several commuter routes as well as the Silver Line Metro.
ASHBURN, VA
bhhschicago.com

707 E FALCON Drive E #C211

Quiet and bright end unit condo on the top floor with views of the serene courtyard and pond! Beautifully maintained and move-in ready! Updated kitchen, with separate large dining room! Modern custom built in shelves in the dining room and living room are ready to be decorated! Large living room offers a wood-burning fireplace and access to a balcony with spectacular views! Both bedrooms are incredibly spacious! Master bedroom offers a full suite with it's own private bathroom and an entire wall of closets! Close to both main lobby entrance and side entrance of the building makes getting to and from the parking lot easy and convenient! 2 parking spaces available! Minutes to I-90, RT-53, and the train station! Close to convenient and popular grocery stores, shopping centers, and the infamous Woodfield mall! HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED!!!! Dogs allowed up to 50lbs - $300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 additional pet rent. 650 Credit Score minimum.
bhhschicago.com

2920 N LINCOLN Avenue #3F

One FREE month rent if move in by January 15 or approved for 18 month lease! Come to check out this 2 bedrooms, 1&1/2 bath top floor condo right on Lincoln Ave in the heart of Chicago Lakeview neighborhood. Featured bright hardwood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with granite count-top, stainless appliances, cherry cabinetry, and new pendant light fixtures and much more. Spacious master bedroom can fit for a king sized bed with two bright bay windows. The 2nd bedroom has a Juliette balcony in the overlooking the courtyard. In unit laundry with washer-dryer and central heating and cooling. Tons of space and closet. Street parking or rent a private parking and enter from the back. No move-in fees! Walking to many restaurants & shopping! Great location!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1313 Hamilton Avenue

Magnificent 4 Bedroom / 4 .5 Bath Home in Elmhurst for Rent! This is a rare opportunity! Kitchen features granite countertops, top of the line oak cabinets with glass doors, and SS appliances! Kitchen peninsula has seating for 4! Bright open space living room / dining room combo is perfect for entertaining. Main floor bedroom can also be office space. Wide stairway leading upstairs brings you to the other 3 bedrooms; each with a walk in closet and private bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs! Huge master bedroom boasts a surprise extra washer and dryer, double sinks, double shower, and large walk in closet. Fully finished basement with pool table, washer & dryer, bathroom, and extra storage closet. New Pella windows and hardwood flooring throughout! Heated 2 car garage is fully equipped with a car lift and cabinets/storage system. Private storage shed with a 1 car garage attached! Close to restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, highways, and more! No Security Deposit (Rhino policy required). Make this your home today!
ELMHURST, IL
oucampus.org

20802 North 7th Place

Three Bedroom Home in Phoenix - Book a viewing on our site: nomadlease.com/property-listings/AZ. This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is located in Phoenix. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Spacious living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. Head into the kitchen to find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash. Primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a walk in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Spacious fenced in backyard and covered patio! *Property comes unfurnished*.
PHOENIX, AZ
bhhschicago.com

4637 N Hermitage Avenue #3A

Nice large 2 bedroom unit in a walk to everything location: Metro, CTA, grocery, health club, dining. Hardwood floors, recessed lights, 2 large bedrooms, living room and large dining area. Additional storage, and laundry on ground level Heat and 1 parking spot included in the rental price. Good credit, prior rental references and a background check required. The owner also has the unit for sale and strongly prefers a short-term lease thru end of May or or June 2022, with MTM rentals thereafter.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

149 W Schick Road

Come Fall in Love with this Beautiful Home w/ one of the Largest Lots in the Neighborhood! The Gorgeous Backyard is every Homeowner's Dream w/ tons of Privacy and in an Amazing Location. This Home has Updated Flooring and Fresh Paint throughout and is Move-In Ready! The Large Garage and U-Shaped Driveway is One-of-A-Kind and has more than Adequate Space for Friends and Family! The Massive Kitchen Island is the Perfect Place for Family Time and a Great Space for Entertainment. The Large Rooms are Truly Spacious and an Amazing Place to Unwind. The Huge Deck is the Perfect Place for Summer Soirees and Fall Bonfires. Nearby Shopping, Metra, Major Highways, and Great School Districts! There is nothing left to do but pack your bags and move into your new Home. You don't want to miss out on this Gem! Also now available for Rent for $2900!
