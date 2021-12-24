ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3328 N Clark Street #4F

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeat Gut Rehab in Center of Lakeview with 3 Large Bedrooms / 1...

6321 N Oakley Avenue #1

Welcome to West Ridge! This well lit 1600sqft first floor unit has been completely renovated. From an all new kitchen (2021 kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, flush German cabinets, and new flooring) to an all bathroom (quartz vanity countertop, LED lighting, brand new toilet and vanity, and all carerra marble shower walls). Also just refinished original hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint throughout, and washer/dryer in unit. Pets allowed. Keyless entry for the entire building and rented unit. On Oakley, just steps from Devon allows you to have proximity to all that Devon has to offer but not the bothers. Parking - 1 garage parking spot is available for an additional $150/month Required - Application fee ($45 non-refundable), Security Deposit - $1750 First month's rent -$1750.
REAL ESTATE
6012 N Kenmore Avenue #4B

***RENT SPECIAL TWO MONTHS FREE***Spacious 1 bedroom in the red hot Edgewater Beach! Apartment Features: ~~Dark kitchen cabinets with granite countertops ~~Large living space with attached dining area ~~Renovated bathroom ~~Wood flooring ~~Excellent Closet Space ~~Heat, Water, and A/C Unit Included ~~Pets welcome ~~Reserved Parking Available ~~Bike garage parking ~~No Security Deposit Building Features: ~~Renovated Lobby ~~Renovated Laundry Facility with coin changer ~~Front door intercom with security access control ~~Free Fitness room access at 6001 N Kenmore ~~Short walk to Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops and Express Buses ~~Close to the Whole Foods, restaurants, nightlife, and beach!
CHICAGO, IL
Listing of the Day: 888 N. Quincy Street #1007

Welcome to the “007 condo” located in one of Ballston’s most high-end communities, The Residences at Liberty Center. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom is home to 670 square feet of open and luxurious living space. The spacious kitchen opens to the living area and features maple cabinets,...
REAL ESTATE
225 N Lawson Street Waldo WI

Simple, easy living in Waldo! This ranch home with two bedrooms and one bathroom is on a great corner lot with ¼ of an acre and has easy access to Highway 57. You’ll appreciate the open living space of the living room and dining room and the conveniently located bedrooms and bathroom. The basement is unfinished but large and has lots of potential. There’s a one car attached garage, a one car detached garage, and a shed on the property. New roof and siding in 2016.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
211 S Vine Avenue #4

IN TOWN LIVING on Vine Ave! Enjoy this cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo located in the Park Ridge UPTOWN area. Walk to restaurants, library, coffee shops, Metra and MORE within seconds! Freshly painted, new floors and professionally cleaned. Ranch style building. 1 parking space. Laundry on site. Heat and water included in rent.
PARK RIDGE, IL
470 N 4th Street, Upper Sandusky

If your looking for a fabulous opportunity for an updated turn key home that is move-in ready look no further! This home sits on two lots and has a modern open floor plan that contains a large living room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. The kitchen offers many cabinets, an abundance of counterspace, and two pantries. The remainder of the main floor has 3 bedrooms (one is being used as a laundry room), and a full bath. The finished basement comes with a kitchen area, bar, pool table, and another full bath! The property has a 3 car detached garage with heat, water, and concrete drive.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
6657 S Knox Avenue #2ND

Is your New Year's resolution to move in 2022? Now is the time! This unit is perfect! Newly decorated, cozy 2 bedroom with brand new flooring and paint. It's 2nd floor coach house apartment with parking in the rear. Close to Azuela Elementary School, Madigan Park, Midway airport, shopping, CTA orange line. Minimum credit score of 580 and income of $2,000 per month, no evictions. Bankruptcies and judgements will be reviewed case by case. 2 months pay stubs, photo ID also required. No smoking, no pets. $55 application fee for each adult. Available now!
CHICAGO, IL
1525 W Ardmore Avenue #G

Cozy 2 Bedroom garden unit with Heat, AC and all utilities included! (except internet and cable) Available immediately! Spacious new kitchen, living area, tile flooring throughout, lots of closets (including walk-in closet) & storage areas. Make this your new home or auxilliary office space! Great Andersonville location, right behind Gethsemane Garden Center. Laundry room on site, backyard patio, very quiet and well-cared for building. No pets allowed or smoking indoors, owner is very allergic and lives on site.
CHICAGO, IL
Economy
Real Estate
1959 W SUPERIOR Street #3

Great location. Just moment away from all the best EV has to offer. Contemporary and spacious corner 2b/2b unit with open floor plan, high ceilings, tons of sun, and great views. Huge living area, 1250 sq ft on one level. Custom kitchen cabinets, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite, upgraded bathrooms, washer/dryer, front patio and roof deck.
ECONOMY
16640 Crescent Avenue #1E

Great 2 Bedroom Apartment! Good Size Bedrooms. The Entire Unit Freshly Painted In The Neutral Colors, New Carpet and New Vinyl Floor on Kitchen. Laundry In The building. 2 Parking Space Included. Credit Check Required $55 Per Adult.
REAL ESTATE
4637 N Hermitage Avenue #3A

Nice large 2 bedroom unit in a walk to everything location: Metro, CTA, grocery, health club, dining. Hardwood floors, recessed lights, 2 large bedrooms, living room and large dining area. Additional storage, and laundry on ground level Heat and 1 parking spot included in the rental price. Good credit, prior rental references and a background check required. The owner also has the unit for sale and strongly prefers a short-term lease thru end of May or or June 2022, with MTM rentals thereafter.
CHICAGO, IL
4708 N Racine Avenue #2W

Brand new renovation with new kitchen and bath with granite and stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Central heat central Ac. Porch off the kitchen. Cats and Dogs under 50 lbs $125 pet fee and 25/month pet rent. Close to Marianos, LA Fitness, Target, shops and restaurants. Red line is 1 block away.
CHICAGO, IL
205 E Vermont Street

What a great place to rent! Updated 3 bed 1 bath Duplex. Hardwood floors just refinished, new appliances, freshly painted. Basement level has in unit full washer/dryer plus room for storage. Bedrooms are great size with lots of closet space. Location is impeccable. 3 blocks to the train station, super close to shopping, food, and highway access. Sits on corner lot. Hurry this won't last long!
VERMONT STATE
611 N Red Deer Road #433402

Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story townhome with attached 2 car garage. This unit has an open floor plan downstairs and upstairs. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, with open floor plan to the family room and dining room. 1st floor laundry with front loader washer and dryer. Owners suite is very large with an oversize bathroom. There's a samll loft area perfect for a sofa or desk to work from home. Pets welcomed with an additional monthly charge of $50 per pet and a non refundable pet deposit of $300. Rental OH will be held on Sunday 12/26 from noon-3pm. If you need to show before the OH, please callor text listing agent.
REAL ESTATE
1423 PEBBLECREEK Drive #1423

Hot off the press! Beautifully rehabbed 3BR/2.5BA premier end unit with attached one-car garage in highly coveted Pebble Creek. Sunny and spacious, this townhome features upgrades galore... stunning new hardwood floors, fully renovated bathrooms, fresh paint throughout, and a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The convenient circular floor plan features a large, sunlit living room/dining room combination and kitchen that opens to a family room with fireplace & French Doors that lead to a large private brick paver patio. The second level offers a spacious primary bedroom and beautiful ensuite bath with double vanity, and large closet. Two additional good-sized bedrooms with ample storage, including walk-in closet, updated hall bath with bath/shower combo, and 2nd-floor laundry complete the second level. Additional attic storage accessible by pull-down stairs. Surrounded by courtyard vistas, winding tree-lined paths and a beautiful wooded green space, 1423 Pebblecreek offers a quiet sanctuary just minutes from downtown Glenview, shops/restaurants, schools, Metra and more! Truly a gem!
GLENVIEW, IL
233 E Wacker Drive #2607

Beautiful south facing unit on 26th floor in Columbus Plaza. Near the river in the heart of the loop. Rent is $1726 for the unit, water and trash is a flat $30/month fee, wifi is set up through RCN, and electric is set up through ComEd. Amenities include in building laundry, fitness center, business center, sunroom, guest suite, back patio with fountain and grill area, 24/7 front desk security, and complimentary storage lockers on same floor as unit. Available parking. Pets allowed.
CHICAGO, IL
1951 Euclid Avenue #202

Heat included! Spacious condo in Berwyn courtyard building! One bedroom, one bath unit features spacious living room/dining room combo, large bedroom, & plenty of closets. Galley kitchen with 42" cabinetry, granite countertops, backsplash, & full appliance package (fridge, oven/range, microwave, & dishwasher). Nicely updated bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Radiator heat & wall AC. Rent includes water & heat. Tenant pays electric. Coin laundry in the building. P-12 included in price. Sorry, no pets. 1.4 mi to CTA Blue Line, a bus ride to CTA Pink Line, & a stone's throw to North Riverside shopping & restaurants! $575 security deposit + $575 nonrefundable move fee. Available now! Voucher-holders welcome!
BERWYN, IL
700 W Bittersweet Place #206

Welcome to this bright and spacious condo. New floors and fresh paint job. Ready to move in! Get to enjoy a great time on the outdoor roof top deck. Elevator access and all utilities including WiFi included in rent. Walking distance to the lake, park, public transportation and much more!
REAL ESTATE
207 Washington Street #2

Apartment for rent in a convenient location - close to the Square and Metra train! This second floor apartment has classic high ceilings with a large living room, kitchen with lots of cabinets, huge bathroom and one bedroom. Freshly painted and new flooring - this apartment is move-in ready. There is built in storage and lots of extra closets. Tenant pays gas and electric. Sewer, water, garbage and on-site parking is included. Pets will be considered with a non-refundable deposit. No smoking please. Don't miss a chance to live in a great downtown spot in Woodstock.
HOUSE RENT
Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60661

Spacious east facing one bedroom in the heart of Fulton Market/West Loop! This upgraded condo has a large living/dining room combo with hardwood floors and gas fireplace with marble surround. Open kitchen with 1 1/4 granite countertops, 42" cherry cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Extremely spacious bathroom with granite & marble and linen closet. Front-loading washer/dryer in unit. Lots of closet/storage space. Large private balcony featuring beautiful east views of the city skyline! Rent includes garage parking space, storage locker, and all utilities besides electric and internet. Jefferson Tower is a full amenity building with door staff, exercise room, sundeck, and dry-cleaners. Unbeatable location- Starbucks right out your door! Steps to Metra, Green & Pink Lines (Blue Line 5 min walk), grocery stores (Jewel, Whole Foods, Marinos), endless restaurant options, East Bank, Soho House, Google HQ, parks, access to the expanded Riverwalk and extremely easy access to expressways. Available Feb 1st. Dont Miss!
CHICAGO, IL

