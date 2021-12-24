3328 N Clark Street #4F

Hot off the press! Beautifully rehabbed 3BR/2.5BA premier end unit with attached one-car garage in highly coveted Pebble Creek. Sunny and spacious, this townhome features upgrades galore... stunning new hardwood floors, fully renovated bathrooms, fresh paint throughout, and a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The convenient circular floor plan features a large, sunlit living room/dining room combination and kitchen that opens to a family room with fireplace & French Doors that lead to a large private brick paver patio. The second level offers a spacious primary bedroom and beautiful ensuite bath with double vanity, and large closet. Two additional good-sized bedrooms with ample storage, including walk-in closet, updated hall bath with bath/shower combo, and 2nd-floor laundry complete the second level. Additional attic storage accessible by pull-down stairs. Surrounded by courtyard vistas, winding tree-lined paths and a beautiful wooded green space, 1423 Pebblecreek offers a quiet sanctuary just minutes from downtown Glenview, shops/restaurants, schools, Metra and more! Truly a gem!
