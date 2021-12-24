3328 N Clark Street #4F

Welcome to West Ridge! This well lit 1600sqft first floor unit has been completely renovated. From an all new kitchen (2021 kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, flush German cabinets, and new flooring) to an all bathroom (quartz vanity countertop, LED lighting, brand new toilet and vanity, and all carerra marble shower walls). Also just refinished original hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint throughout, and washer/dryer in unit. Pets allowed. Keyless entry for the entire building and rented unit. On Oakley, just steps from Devon allows you to have proximity to all that Devon has to offer but not the bothers. Parking - 1 garage parking spot is available for an additional $150/month Required - Application fee ($45 non-refundable), Security Deposit - $1750 First month's rent -$1750.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO