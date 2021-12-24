1423 PEBBLECREEK Drive #1423

A wonderful place to call your new home. Great neighborhood with nice schools, and in a traffic free, cul de sac location. New owners have upgraded the lighting and plumbing to make this a very comfortable place to live. The lights adjust to 5 different settings. Living room is quite spacious and has a lot of natural light anyway, with western exposure. Sliding glass doors off the dining room to a nice little patio, again facing west. The Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, and it has plenty of room to move around! Not cramped at all! Two good sized bedrooms upstairs, with the added convenience of a second floor laundry. Hard to beat that!! Two car garage and plenty of guest parking. Parks, schools and shopping are all close by! Unit is not Section 8 approved. Tenants to pay all utilities. No pets.

