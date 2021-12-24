1423 PEBBLECREEK Drive #1423

Contemporary home with open floor plan. This home shows like new. Fresh paint, new carpets, new roof, New laminate flooring, newer appliances. Quartz counter tops in kitchen, new faucets and sink. Wood burning fireplace in living room. HVAC system is 2 years young. Located in a Great water privileged community, with community beach and activity center all located on a dead end street, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, Deck, flat yard, mature trees, paved driveway, shed... The Master bedroom is on the main level with a large private bath and large walk-in closet. It has a half bath on main level and a formal dinning room or office and a breakfast area overlooking the deck and back yard. Start the new year off right in this great home.
Comments / 0