ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenview, IL

1423 PEBBLECREEK Drive #1423

bhhschicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot off the press! Beautifully rehabbed 3BR/2.5BA premier end unit with attached one-car garage in highly coveted Pebble Creek. Sunny and spacious, this townhome features upgrades galore... stunning new hardwood floors, fully renovated bathrooms, fresh paint...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
oucampus.org

20802 North 7th Place

Three Bedroom Home in Phoenix - Book a viewing on our site: nomadlease.com/property-listings/AZ. This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is located in Phoenix. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Spacious living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. Head into the kitchen to find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash. Primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a walk in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Spacious fenced in backyard and covered patio! *Property comes unfurnished*.
PHOENIX, AZ
bhhschicago.com

660 Mill Circle #103

First floor! Bright and open floor plan! Living room w/ separate dining area! Hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen w/42" cabinets, Oversized master bedroom with extra large walk in closet! Private attached garage with direct access to the unit for you convenience. Extra storage in utility/Laundry room. Close to everything! Available from the 1st week of January2022.
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

2655 Pancoast Ave.

WESTWOOD- ROOMY 3 BEDROOM @ FULL BATH CAPE COD W? COVERED FRONT PORCH - Roomy 3 bedroom cape cod awaits you! Spacious bedrooms with 2 closets in each and one wi/ a cedar closet! Large butler's pantry/mud room attached to kitchen. Entertainment area in rear yard and 2 car detached garage.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

5179 Chantilly Ln.

DELHI - Charming 3 bed 2 bath brick ranch - DELHI TWNSP-Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with new flooring and freshly painted. One car garage. Oak Hills Schools. Stainless steel fridge. Location. 5179 Chantilly Ln., Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1595. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 12/25/2021. Listing...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenview, IL
Glenview, IL
Real Estate
Glenview, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
themunchonline.com

6521 Greentree Rd

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Home - Welcome to this gorgeous 4BR/3FB/2GAR Bethesda home. Enjoy tons of great features and amazing location. Remodeled country eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops , stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, bay window overlooking the backyard and walk-out stairs to backyard. Large formal dining room and an adjacent spacious and bright living room with large bow window, hardwood and cathedral ceiling. Charming bedroom level with master suite with attached master bath, hall bath and two additional bedrooms. Lower level features a large fourth bedroom or library with custom built-ins and an adjacent full bath, large family room with fireplace, beautiful wet bar and utility / storage room. Enjoy screened porch with Flagstone floor, beautiful view of the backyard and walkout to the patio. The location of this home is just amazing with its close proximity to recreational parks, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and public transportation.
BETHESDA, MD
MATC Times

11127 N. Weston Drive

Included Internet, underground parking & Cable TV Service! Indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and golf simulator! Included smart home technology! - With spacious rooms, upgraded appliances and finishes, each apartment home has been designed to meet the needs of today's sophisticated apartment renter. West House at Foxtown presents effortless living in one of Wisconsin's premier neighborhoods. The development offers one to three-bedroom spacious layouts. Enjoy the comfort and conveniences of apartment amenities while preserving and enjoying the North Shore way of living. Conveniently located next to Foxtown Brewery and Interurban Bike Trail, across the street from Mequon Public Market. In close proximity to Café Hollander and many other shops & restaurants.
MEQUON, WI
bhhschicago.com

1316 Jenna Drive #A

A wonderful place to call your new home. Great neighborhood with nice schools, and in a traffic free, cul de sac location. New owners have upgraded the lighting and plumbing to make this a very comfortable place to live. The lights adjust to 5 different settings. Living room is quite spacious and has a lot of natural light anyway, with western exposure. Sliding glass doors off the dining room to a nice little patio, again facing west. The Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, and it has plenty of room to move around! Not cramped at all! Two good sized bedrooms upstairs, with the added convenience of a second floor laundry. Hard to beat that!! Two car garage and plenty of guest parking. Parks, schools and shopping are all close by! Unit is not Section 8 approved. Tenants to pay all utilities. No pets.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Family Room#Recessed Lighting#Vanity#Housing List#Pebblecreek
bhhschicago.com

382 Mill Street

Welcome to your new home in the ideal location. This picture perfect townhome offers 2 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, a 1 car attached garage & laundry in your own unit! Updated kitchen with abundant cabinetry, SS appliances & room for a small table. Your dining room offers views of both your kitchen & your family room with an updated light fixture. Your serene family room boasts a fireplace with mantle & slider to your concrete patio! A vaulted ceiling is featured in your master suite with double closets. En suite bath with tub/shower combo. Additional bedroom, hall bathroom & laundry room complete your second level. Ideal Batavia location... close to Randall Rd. with it's abundant shopping & restaurant options. Now is the time to make this home yours. Pets on a case by case basis. Additional pet deposit required. Credit & background check required for all applicants over the age of 18.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

4708 N Racine Avenue #2W

Brand new renovation with new kitchen and bath with granite and stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Central heat central Ac. Porch off the kitchen. Cats and Dogs under 50 lbs $125 pet fee and 25/month pet rent. Close to Marianos, LA Fitness, Target, shops and restaurants. Red line is 1 block away.
CHICAGO, IL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15616 Avocet Loop

Beautiful end unit townhome, freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout. Enter to a bright foyer on the lower level with hardwood stairs leading to the main level. Open kitchen with large island, dark cabinetry, decorative backsplash, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The main level offers crown molding and decorative shadow boxing. Upstairs find the large primary suite with ensuite bathroom featuring a large soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom, laundry room with front load washer can be found on the upper level. New office with glass French doors. Large low maintenance deck with new composite decking and fenced in back yard. Great location close to I-95, and an abundance of shopping and dining at Stonebridge and Potomac Mills.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1525 W Ardmore Avenue #G

Cozy 2 Bedroom garden unit with Heat, AC and all utilities included! (except internet and cable) Available immediately! Spacious new kitchen, living area, tile flooring throughout, lots of closets (including walk-in closet) & storage areas. Make this your new home or auxilliary office space! Great Andersonville location, right behind Gethsemane Garden Center. Laundry room on site, backyard patio, very quiet and well-cared for building. No pets allowed or smoking indoors, owner is very allergic and lives on site.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
redfin.com

149 Keethler Dr N,

Fabulous first floor master plan in the Woods of Spring Grove. You're going to love this updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hardwood floors. A window seat makes this a cozy and welcoming space. The kitchen flows beautifully into the dining room and great room with fireplace. Both have great views of the back yard. The first floor master bedroom and den round out the first floor for easy living. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and a bath. One of the bedrooms is currently used as an office and has a huge space attached being used for storage. You might have other ideas for this 'secret room! Check it out and imagine the possibilities. Downstairs the unfinished basement is currently used as a studio.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

611 N Red Deer Road #433402

Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story townhome with attached 2 car garage. This unit has an open floor plan downstairs and upstairs. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, with open floor plan to the family room and dining room. 1st floor laundry with front loader washer and dryer. Owners suite is very large with an oversize bathroom. There's a samll loft area perfect for a sofa or desk to work from home. Pets welcomed with an additional monthly charge of $50 per pet and a non refundable pet deposit of $300. Rental OH will be held on Sunday 12/26 from noon-3pm. If you need to show before the OH, please callor text listing agent.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

457 Chestnut Drive S

Contemporary home with open floor plan. This home shows like new. Fresh paint, new carpets, new roof, New laminate flooring, newer appliances. Quartz counter tops in kitchen, new faucets and sink. Wood burning fireplace in living room. HVAC system is 2 years young. Located in a Great water privileged community, with community beach and activity center all located on a dead end street, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, Deck, flat yard, mature trees, paved driveway, shed... The Master bedroom is on the main level with a large private bath and large walk-in closet. It has a half bath on main level and a formal dinning room or office and a breakfast area overlooking the deck and back yard. Start the new year off right in this great home.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

6012 N Kenmore Avenue #4B

***RENT SPECIAL TWO MONTHS FREE***Spacious 1 bedroom in the red hot Edgewater Beach! Apartment Features: ~~Dark kitchen cabinets with granite countertops ~~Large living space with attached dining area ~~Renovated bathroom ~~Wood flooring ~~Excellent Closet Space ~~Heat, Water, and A/C Unit Included ~~Pets welcome ~~Reserved Parking Available ~~Bike garage parking ~~No Security Deposit Building Features: ~~Renovated Lobby ~~Renovated Laundry Facility with coin changer ~~Front door intercom with security access control ~~Free Fitness room access at 6001 N Kenmore ~~Short walk to Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops and Express Buses ~~Close to the Whole Foods, restaurants, nightlife, and beach!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

233 E Wacker Drive #2607

Beautiful south facing unit on 26th floor in Columbus Plaza. Near the river in the heart of the loop. Rent is $1726 for the unit, water and trash is a flat $30/month fee, wifi is set up through RCN, and electric is set up through ComEd. Amenities include in building laundry, fitness center, business center, sunroom, guest suite, back patio with fountain and grill area, 24/7 front desk security, and complimentary storage lockers on same floor as unit. Available parking. Pets allowed.
CHICAGO, IL
oucampus.org

7314 W Cheryl Drive

AVAILABLE NOW!! ** 6 Month Lease Only** - ** 6 Month Lease Only** This four bedroom home features tile, carpet, cabinets, ceiling fans, blinds and warm two tone paint throughout. The eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops with stainless steal appliances, french doors leading to oversized backyard with elongated covered patio, RV Gate, separate storage room with full size washer and dryer. NO HOA! Located within walking distance to Murphy Park and School. Glendale Community College and Saguaro Park are mins away. This one is sure to go fast.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3550 N Lake Shore Drive #402

Just painted stunning Southeast Corner 2 bedroom home with Unobstructed lake and park views. Pristine Kitchen with Oak hardwood floors Throughout. Large bedrooms both have great lake views! Master bedroom has a big walk-in closet! Wonderful amenity building: 24 hr doorman, very friendly on site staff, commissary, roof deck, library, fitness center, laundry, bike room. Heated Valet parking for only $165 per month. Transportation & all the lakefront fun out the front door! No dog allowed by building, cats ok.
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

3057 O Bryon Street

Gorgeous One Bed One Bath for lease! - Enjoy having a large master bedroom and ample counter space!. The monthly rent is $925 and there is a $65 utility fee that includes all utilities besides electricity and WiFi!. Complex amenities:. - Resident fitness studio. - Parking. - Laundry. We run...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy