382 Mill Street

5912 Edson Ln, Rockville, MD 20852 - This property is ready for you to call it home! This beautiful end-unit all brick townhome features 3 bedrooms with 2 full and 2 half baths including a garage. The main level is bright and spacious with hardwood flooring throughout and custom millwork details. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and ample storage space. The formal dining room is large and opens up to the living room with two story ceilings and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The living room flows nicely out to the back deck with peaceful views of the trees. The upper level of this home features 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. The top level is your master bedroom retreat with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The master bedroom ensuite features a walk-in closet with custom organization system and a huge walk-in glass and tile shower. The lower level is fully finished with a walk-out to your patio and yard. You also have a half bath, another fireplace, and a built in wet bar. Ideally located within minutes to major commuter routes and public transit. Less than a mile to White Flint Metro! Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues at Pike & Rose and Downtown Bethesda.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO