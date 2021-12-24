ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

382 Mill Street

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to your new home in the ideal location. This picture perfect townhome offers 2 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, a 1 car attached garage & laundry in your own unit! Updated kitchen with...

bhhschicago.com

1459 Crimson Lane #1459

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd floor ranch townhome with modern open floor plan! ~ Roomy living room ~ Dining area with sliding glass door ~ Fully applianced kitchen ~ Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath with separate shower and soaking tub ~ Convenient laundry with washer and dryer ~ Vaulted ceilings ~ Recessed lighting ~ Neutral decor ~ Private entrance ~ Attached 2 car garage ~ Great location close to schools, parks, and shopping ~ Largest unit in the complex! ~ Pets allowed ~ Great condition! ~ Advertised rent is for 2 year lease with automatic 3% rent increase in 2nd year - add $100/month for 1 year lease.
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

2655 Pancoast Ave.

WESTWOOD- ROOMY 3 BEDROOM @ FULL BATH CAPE COD W? COVERED FRONT PORCH - Roomy 3 bedroom cape cod awaits you! Spacious bedrooms with 2 closets in each and one wi/ a cedar closet! Large butler's pantry/mud room attached to kitchen. Entertainment area in rear yard and 2 car detached garage.
CINCINNATI, OH
oucampus.org

20802 North 7th Place

Three Bedroom Home in Phoenix - Book a viewing on our site: nomadlease.com/property-listings/AZ. This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is located in Phoenix. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Spacious living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. Head into the kitchen to find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash. Primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a walk in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Spacious fenced in backyard and covered patio! *Property comes unfurnished*.
PHOENIX, AZ
thexunewswire.com

5179 Chantilly Ln.

DELHI - Charming 3 bed 2 bath brick ranch - DELHI TWNSP-Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with new flooring and freshly painted. One car garage. Oak Hills Schools. Stainless steel fridge. Location. 5179 Chantilly Ln., Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1595. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 12/25/2021. Listing...
CINCINNATI, OH
bhhschicago.com

149 W Schick Road

Come Fall in Love with this Beautiful Home w/ one of the Largest Lots in the Neighborhood! The Gorgeous Backyard is every Homeowner's Dream w/ tons of Privacy and in an Amazing Location. This Home has Updated Flooring and Fresh Paint throughout and is Move-In Ready! The Large Garage and U-Shaped Driveway is One-of-A-Kind and has more than Adequate Space for Friends and Family! The Massive Kitchen Island is the Perfect Place for Family Time and a Great Space for Entertainment. The Large Rooms are Truly Spacious and an Amazing Place to Unwind. The Huge Deck is the Perfect Place for Summer Soirees and Fall Bonfires. Nearby Shopping, Metra, Major Highways, and Great School Districts! There is nothing left to do but pack your bags and move into your new Home. You don't want to miss out on this Gem! Also now available for Rent for $2900!
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

1261 Mckeone Avenue,

1261 McKeone Ave 4BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our NEWLY renovated 4BR/1BA (shower only) home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has new flooring, a new roof, new windows, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, central air, spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up, full basement, a detached 3 car garage, on and off street parking, and a lovely rear deck patio!! You don't want to miss out on this home!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
themunchonline.com

25 Hanover Place NW

Beautifully Renovated 2BD/1BA Row Home in NOMA w/ W&D - Completely renovated row house with brand new everything. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cooking, granite countertops, white cabinetry. Fenced in rear patio with privacy fence. Living and dining room area with wood-burning stove, fresh paint and gray play flooring. Upper level with 2 bedrooms + extra bonus room. Renovated bathroom and great natural light! Ideally located in NOMA near Gallaudet University, Capital Hill, Capital One Arena and H Street Corridor!
HANOVER, MD
bhhschicago.com

9437 Keeler Avenue

Charming three bed/two bath raised ranch with attached garage! Home features central air, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room with two corner built-ins. Home gets a ton of sun! Expansive backyard (not fenced). Fully finished basement with huge rec room and full bath. Spacious laundry room with ample storage space and upright freezer. Rent includes water, trash & recycling. Newer roof, flood control. Devonshire Highlands school district 68. Cats and dogs ok! Flexible move in-date- anytime between Jan 15th to March 1st. Kitchen will be updated in early/mid January 2022. Broker owned.
REAL ESTATE
themunchonline.com

6521 Greentree Rd

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Home - Welcome to this gorgeous 4BR/3FB/2GAR Bethesda home. Enjoy tons of great features and amazing location. Remodeled country eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops , stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, bay window overlooking the backyard and walk-out stairs to backyard. Large formal dining room and an adjacent spacious and bright living room with large bow window, hardwood and cathedral ceiling. Charming bedroom level with master suite with attached master bath, hall bath and two additional bedrooms. Lower level features a large fourth bedroom or library with custom built-ins and an adjacent full bath, large family room with fireplace, beautiful wet bar and utility / storage room. Enjoy screened porch with Flagstone floor, beautiful view of the backyard and walkout to the patio. The location of this home is just amazing with its close proximity to recreational parks, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and public transportation.
BETHESDA, MD
thexunewswire.com

4271 Paul Road,

4271 Paul Rd 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with flooring, an updated electrical and updated plumbing system. The open kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood. The home also has spacious bedrooms, a family room, separate dining, w/d hook-up, central air, 1 car attached garage, and a partial basement! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
CINCINNATI, OH
themunchonline.com

5912 Edson Ln

5912 Edson Ln, Rockville, MD 20852 - This property is ready for you to call it home! This beautiful end-unit all brick townhome features 3 bedrooms with 2 full and 2 half baths including a garage. The main level is bright and spacious with hardwood flooring throughout and custom millwork details. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and ample storage space. The formal dining room is large and opens up to the living room with two story ceilings and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The living room flows nicely out to the back deck with peaceful views of the trees. The upper level of this home features 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. The top level is your master bedroom retreat with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The master bedroom ensuite features a walk-in closet with custom organization system and a huge walk-in glass and tile shower. The lower level is fully finished with a walk-out to your patio and yard. You also have a half bath, another fireplace, and a built in wet bar. Ideally located within minutes to major commuter routes and public transit. Less than a mile to White Flint Metro! Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues at Pike & Rose and Downtown Bethesda.
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

14217 Travilah Rd

14217 Travilah Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 - Brand new, barely lived in Camden model in Travilah Station. Three bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths with attached 2 car garage. Available January 1, 2022 ***** Main level entry features luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring in high traffic areas, a recreation room/den and a powder room, plus entry from the garage. The open concept main level features LVP flooring, ceiling fan and an eat in gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island with breakfast bar. Loads of windows for plenty of natural light. A slider takes you to your balcony. The upper level features an owner bedroom with luxury bath ensuite with extra large shower and walk in closet. The other two good sized bedrooms share a hall bath. Laundry is also on the upper level. LVP runs through the high traffic areas. ***** 'Smart Home' package: Voice Automated Smart Device, Video Doorbell, Schlage Wi-Fi Door Lock, Lutron Caseta PRO Light Dimmers with Smart Bridge and also ready for home security with Vintage Security. ***** The highly desirable community of Travilah Station is close to several major shopping centers, North Potomac Community Center, Shady Grove Hospital, Universities at Shady Grove and Johns Hopkins. Fifteen minute drive to Shady Grove Metro, close to Rt 28 and Shady Grove Road for easy commuting. School assignments to Stone Mill ES, Cabin John MS and Wootton HS. ***** No pets, no smoking. Security Deposit $3,700.
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

1628 Independence Ave SE

Fully renovated 1BR Old City Apartment - Welcome home! Fully renovated one bedroom apartment boasts spacious living room, gorgeous wood floors, updated bath and kitchen with stainless appliances. Enjoy central air conditioning and in unit washer and dryer. Extended living and entertainment space in the common area backyard. Conveniently located with easy access to bus lines; three block walk to metro. Managed property with easy online application. Water included in rent. Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) Recipients welcomed.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
bhhschicago.com

4708 N Racine Avenue #2W

Brand new renovation with new kitchen and bath with granite and stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Central heat central Ac. Porch off the kitchen. Cats and Dogs under 50 lbs $125 pet fee and 25/month pet rent. Close to Marianos, LA Fitness, Target, shops and restaurants. Red line is 1 block away.
CHICAGO, IL
thexunewswire.com

2660 Tylersville Road,

2660 Tylersville Rd 3BR/1BA (Fairfield Twp) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield Township. This cute and cozy home has hardwood and tile flooring, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, central air, w/d hookup, spacious bedrooms, a full basement, off street parking and a beautiful yard!! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

457 Chestnut Drive S

Contemporary home with open floor plan. This home shows like new. Fresh paint, new carpets, new roof, New laminate flooring, newer appliances. Quartz counter tops in kitchen, new faucets and sink. Wood burning fireplace in living room. HVAC system is 2 years young. Located in a Great water privileged community, with community beach and activity center all located on a dead end street, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, Deck, flat yard, mature trees, paved driveway, shed... The Master bedroom is on the main level with a large private bath and large walk-in closet. It has a half bath on main level and a formal dinning room or office and a breakfast area overlooking the deck and back yard. Start the new year off right in this great home.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

6321 N Oakley Avenue #1

Welcome to West Ridge! This well lit 1600sqft first floor unit has been completely renovated. From an all new kitchen (2021 kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, flush German cabinets, and new flooring) to an all bathroom (quartz vanity countertop, LED lighting, brand new toilet and vanity, and all carerra marble shower walls). Also just refinished original hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint throughout, and washer/dryer in unit. Pets allowed. Keyless entry for the entire building and rented unit. On Oakley, just steps from Devon allows you to have proximity to all that Devon has to offer but not the bothers. Parking - 1 garage parking spot is available for an additional $150/month Required - Application fee ($45 non-refundable), Security Deposit - $1750 First month's rent -$1750.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

611 N Red Deer Road #433402

Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story townhome with attached 2 car garage. This unit has an open floor plan downstairs and upstairs. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, with open floor plan to the family room and dining room. 1st floor laundry with front loader washer and dryer. Owners suite is very large with an oversize bathroom. There's a samll loft area perfect for a sofa or desk to work from home. Pets welcomed with an additional monthly charge of $50 per pet and a non refundable pet deposit of $300. Rental OH will be held on Sunday 12/26 from noon-3pm. If you need to show before the OH, please callor text listing agent.
REAL ESTATE
redfin.com

149 Keethler Dr N,

Fabulous first floor master plan in the Woods of Spring Grove. You're going to love this updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hardwood floors. A window seat makes this a cozy and welcoming space. The kitchen flows beautifully into the dining room and great room with fireplace. Both have great views of the back yard. The first floor master bedroom and den round out the first floor for easy living. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and a bath. One of the bedrooms is currently used as an office and has a huge space attached being used for storage. You might have other ideas for this 'secret room! Check it out and imagine the possibilities. Downstairs the unfinished basement is currently used as a studio.
REAL ESTATE

