Santa Claus Skiing

A 60 year-old-man was killed and five others trapped when an avalanche hit the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain ski resort, in Washington State.The avalanche hit on Saturday, at around 10.50am, with the people who were caught up in the snow slide skiing in a backcountry area, which had not yet opened for the ski season, the Crystal Mountain resort said in a statement.“Five members of the party were successfully recovered while one member was found unconscious. Resuscitation efforts began at approximately 11:05am, and at 11:15am, after no response, they suspended CPR efforts and waited for Ski Patrol to...

ACCIDENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO