Jackson, WY

Santa Claus Skiing

By planetskier
tetongravity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime for the traditional Xmas eve ski run. Maybe the best one ever was on the steps of the cathedral in Helsinki, but skiing my local hill in Santa Claus costume and a bag of presents was also nice!. This article has also been published at Blogspot. Read the...

www.tetongravity.com

Comments / 0

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Hogadon Ski Area opens for winter season

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Hogadon Ski Area opened on Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. for the winter season. Due to warm weather, only one run, Boomerang, is open currently. In acknowledgment of the late start, Hogadon has discounted day lift tickets to $32 until more runs can open. Even with only one run open, skiers and snowboarders showed up to get on the slope.
CASPER, WY
ladailypost.com

Hesperus Ski Area In Colorado Opens Friday

Hesperus Ski Area at nighttime in Hesperus, Colo. Photo by Scott DW Smith. Thanks to recent snowfall in the San Juan Mountains and Durango area, Hesperus Ski Area will open for the 2021/22 ski season at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 in Hesperus, Colo. The ski area plans to open...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Santa Spotted On The Slopes At Loveland Ski Area

LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (CBS4)– Before Santa took to the skies, he took to the slopes. He was spotted at Loveland Ski Area on the morning of Christmas Eve. (credit: Loveland Ski Area) He took a break from his busy Christmas schedule to take advantage of 15 inches of fresh snow on the mountain. The ski area said he’s been a pass holder at the hill since it opened in 1937 and they’re expecting him back on Saturday once all his deliveries have been made. (credit: Loveland Ski Area)
LOVELAND, CO
thetahoeweekly.com

Tahoe gifted with up to 9 feet of new snow at ski areas

Santa Claus came early to the Tahoe Sierra this season, gifting local ski resorts several feet of new snow from three storm systems that blanketed the area in a 5-day period. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reported more than 9 feet of snow, with Kirkwood and Soda Springs reporting more than 6 feet of snow.
SODA SPRINGS, CA
allaboutarizonanews.com

Sunrise Park Resort Opens Friday

Arizona is expecting snow and that means it is time for Arizonans to hit the slopes! Sunrise Park Resort in Greer has announced the opening to their season and here is what skiers need to know. Greer, Arizona is located approximately four hours northeast of Phoenix. Slopes will open to...
PHOENIX, AZ
UpNorthLive.com

Skiing with Santa at Crystal Mountain

Thompsonville, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a white Christmas at Crystal Mountain and hundreds of people skied with Santa Clause on Friday. "Outdoor recreation is super important," said Santa Clause. "I got a lot of opportunities tonight to work and I can't work all the time so I got to get out and play."
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
NBCMontana

Many Montana ski areas open for holiday skiing

MISSOULA, Mont. — Plenty of Montana's resorts and ski areas are open for folks wanting to hit the slopes for the holidays. Lookout Pass reports more than 12 inches of new snow at the summit and 9 inches at the base in the last three and a half days.
MONTANA STATE
kmvt

Magic Mountain Ski Resort plans to open Sunday

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Mountain Ski Resort announced it will open on Dec. 26. The announcement was made on the resort’s Instagram page Tuesday. The opening will come provided the mountain receives enough snow, and will remain open until Jan. 2. The resort also asked visitors to stay off the tubing hill in the meantime so as not to ruin it.
KIMBERLY, ID
CNN

11 of the best ski resorts for the holidays

(CNN) — What's more Christmassy than Christmas? How about spending the festive season in a snowy ski resort decked with holly, festooned with sparkling lights and abuzz with cheer. Most mountain resorts already score highly in the winter wonderland stakes, but some have that extra magic to jingle your...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

One killed and five trapped in ski-resort avalanche

A 60 year-old-man was killed and five others trapped when an avalanche hit the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain ski resort, in Washington State.The avalanche hit on Saturday, at around 10.50am, with the people who were caught up in the snow slide skiing in a backcountry area, which had not yet opened for the ski season, the Crystal Mountain resort said in a statement.“Five members of the party were successfully recovered while one member was found unconscious. Resuscitation efforts began at approximately 11:05am, and at 11:15am, after no response, they suspended CPR efforts and waited for Ski Patrol to...
ACCIDENTS
KULR8

Skier triggers, gets caught in avalanche near Bridger Bowl

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A skier triggered and was caught in an avalanche near The Apron at Bridger Bowl on Thursday. According to Mtavalanche.com, no one was injured and the ski area is closed. The skier was part of a group of three that was skiing near The Bridger Apron. After...
BOZEMAN, MT
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Homewood Mountain Resort opens

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — The winter season is set to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Homewood Mountain Resort on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore. This season the resort is celebrating its 60th winter with the return of lesson and lift ticket deals, events and more. Homewood will also continue to encourage advance purchase lift tickets, offer contactless lift ticket pick-up at kiosks in the resort’s base area, and leverage mobile app food ordering from its restaurants to offer skiers and riders added convenience and flexibility.
HOMEWOOD, CA
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Ski Resort Ranked Best in America

Being an avid skier myself, one of my life's bucket list items was to hit the slopes and experience some of that world-famous Colorado powder myself. With last year being our first full winter in the Centennial State and with the COVID stuff still hanging over our heads, I didn't make it out last year. But now, there is a little more incentive to check out one spot in particular that's been recently ranked as the top ski resort in the United States: Winter Park, Colo.
TRAVEL

