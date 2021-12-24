ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North County Weather 12.24.2021

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudy with occasional light rain today, highs near 55. Westerly winds 5-10 miles per hour. The chance of...

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: After Christmas Day Snow Up North, More Snow To Hit Sunday-Monday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Christmas day marked the beginning of a string of three snow systems, including one which will make its way through northern Minnesota throughout the day Saturday. After the nearly record-high temperatures of Christmas Eve, Saturday started out cold, with zero degrees recorded in Grand Rapids, and negative temperatures up in Bemidji. That area will also likely see snow on Christmas day, as a system is moving in from the west. It’ll reach Brainerd and St. Cloud around noon, and flakes will continue to fall throughout the evening. The Twin Cities, however, looks to miss out...
MINNESOTA STATE
thechiefnews.com

Weather: Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our region in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 until 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27. Expect a accumulating snow and much colder temperature. THE SYSTEM. A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada this weekend which,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnyhomepage.com

Special Weather Statement for Oneida County

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Oneida, Madison and Onondaga Counties. The statement says that pockets of freezing rain and freezing drizzle are possible in those counties. Temperatures across the region are slowly falling back to freezing and will fall...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
KTVZ

Winter storm warning continues

On this holiday weekend, we still are seeing the effects of the major winter storm impacting most of Oregon and Washington and it's nowhere near done yet. While snow totals were moderate in town on Saturday, we have an increased chance for precipitation in cities, and Redmond is expected to get about 1 to 2 inches.
BEND, OR
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

