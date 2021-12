This year's Fortnite Winterfest event goes live today, and its new and returning cosmetics include holiday icons like Spider-Man, an anime girl, and a frozen banana. Sure, the Fortnite Winterfest skins and items also include holiday sweaters, gingerbread warriors, and nutcrackers, but at this point the more traditional items are the exceptions that prove the rule. The event is headlined by two free skins – part of the 14 free items which will be given out before the event ends on January 6, 2022 – and one of them is just straight-up Polar Peely. The other is Krisabelle, who's described as "a festive take of the community-inspired Isabelle" in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO