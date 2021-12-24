Light snow, freezing rain could make holiday travel difficult

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Christmas day marked the beginning of a string of three snow systems, including one which will make its way through northern Minnesota throughout the day Saturday.
After the nearly record-high temperatures of Christmas Eve, Saturday started out cold, with zero degrees recorded in Grand Rapids, and negative temperatures up in Bemidji.
That area will also likely see snow on Christmas day, as a system is moving in from the west. It’ll reach Brainerd and St. Cloud around noon, and flakes will continue to fall throughout the evening. The Twin Cities, however, looks to miss out...
Comments / 0