Light snow, freezing rain could make holiday travel difficult

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong storm will move into Colorado on Sunday with heavy snow in the mountains and a lot of wind for the rest of the state. In Denver sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible. The wind could create flight delays for holiday travelers at Denver International Airport, especially during the afternoon hours on Sunday. The FAA says a ground delay or ground stop could be possible if the winds get strong enough. As of this story being published the National Weather Service has not issued any wind alerts for the immediate Denver metro area on Sunday, but there is a High Wind Warning for a large part of south-central Colorado and several Wind Advisories on Colorado’s Western Slope (tan on the map below). RELATED: First Alert Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow To Create Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday For those planning to travel by land across Colorado, especially in the Rocky Mountains, the snow and wind will make for difficult to potentially impossible travel at times. There is also a threat for human and naturally-triggered avalanches on Sunday.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO