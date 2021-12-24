ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Light snow, freezing rain could make holiday travel difficult

KEYC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Eckl's Midday weather update. Icy roads lead to multiple crashes, road closures on I-94...

www.keyc.com

kqennewsradio.com

STORM WARNINGS FOR REGION, HEAVY SNOW ABOVE 500 FEET

Storm warnings remain in effect for most of southern Oregon through early Monday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow is expected above 500 feet with additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, and locally higher amounts to 18 inches above 2,500 feet. 3 to 6 inches is possible below 500 feet. This is for central Douglas County, Josephine County and eastern Curry County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Tornado#Extreme Weather#I 94 Joshua Eckl#Forecast Updated#Siouxland#Derecho Updated
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Winter Storm Watch for Sunday & Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of central Minnesota in effect from noon Sunday through noon Monday; including Douglas, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, and Todd counties. Heavy snow is possible in the watch area, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6. inches expected...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

I-80 Closed At Donner Pass Due To Heavy Storm

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Due to the intensity of the storm, Interstate 80 has been closed at Donner Pass. As can be seen in the video posted on Instagram by ActiveNorCal, the road is almost completely obscured by the snowstorm. The highway is closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to low visibility. Drivers have been advised to use alternate routes during travel. For more information about highway closures, visit the Caltrans website, here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Active NorCal (@activenorcal)
TRAFFIC
NBC Bay Area

Winter Storm Shuts Down I-80 in Sierra, More Snow on Way

A 70-mile (112-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 80 in the Sierra was closed Saturday when a powerful storm that dropped nearly 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow on some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe overnight got its second wind. A winter storm remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lake...
COLFAX, CA
Environment
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: After Christmas Day Snow Up North, More Snow To Hit Sunday-Monday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Christmas day marked the beginning of a string of three snow systems, including one which will make its way through northern Minnesota throughout the day Saturday. After the nearly record-high temperatures of Christmas Eve, Saturday started out cold, with zero degrees recorded in Grand Rapids, and negative temperatures up in Bemidji. That area will also likely see snow on Christmas day, as a system is moving in from the west. It’ll reach Brainerd and St. Cloud around noon, and flakes will continue to fall throughout the evening. The Twin Cities, however, looks to miss out...
MINNESOTA STATE
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Freezing Rain Continues to Wreak Havoc on Christmas Forecast

Hoping you’re enjoying a peaceful Christmas Day with this wild freezing rain that’s affected much of New England today. We’ll continue watching the freezing rain through tonight in Vermont, New Hampshire, north of Route 2 in Massachusetts and areas of southwest Maine. With a glaze in the southern states, our total ice accretions can add up to a half inch in some of the most affected spots in New Hampshire. Routes 202, 3, 4 and Interstates 93, 89, 393 and 293 will continue with freezing rain which will require treatment all through tonight.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

More freezing rain and snow

BOSTON — Christmas may have been white in some parts of New England, but it was also icy, with roads closed and crashes reported. Now, another batch of snow and ice is on the way. There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 5 a.m. for light slick precipitation. Motorists are being urged to slow down and use caution while traveling once again.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Freezing Rain, Snow to Continue Into Christmas Night

It has certainly been and eventful Christmas Day across much of New England, weatherwise!. We’ve had just about everything thrown at us, from freezing rain across southern and central New England to snow in the north. We’re still not out of the woods yet, but we’re making strides toward it, ever so slowly.
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

CBS Denver

First Alert Denver Weather: High Wind Could Create Flight Delays On Sunday For Holiday Travelers

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong storm will move into Colorado on Sunday with heavy snow in the mountains and a lot of wind for the rest of the state. In Denver sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible. The wind could create flight delays for holiday travelers at Denver International Airport, especially during the afternoon hours on Sunday. The FAA says a ground delay or ground stop could be possible if the winds get strong enough. As of this story being published the National Weather Service has not issued any wind alerts for the immediate Denver metro area on Sunday, but there is a High Wind Warning for a large part of south-central Colorado and several Wind Advisories on Colorado’s Western Slope (tan on the map below). RELATED: First Alert Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow To Create Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday For those planning to travel by land across Colorado, especially in the Rocky Mountains, the snow and wind will make for difficult to potentially impossible travel at times. There is also a threat for human and naturally-triggered avalanches on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
Channel 6000

A winter storm warning for nearly half of Oregon this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for nearly half of Oregon and Washington from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday. We had a couple lightning strikes around Tillamook Friday night. Saturday presents another chance for thunderstorms along the coast. The kind of precipitation we get today will start mostly as rain for the valley, transition to a rain/snow mix and then snow by the evening.
OREGON STATE
CBS Denver

First Alert Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow To Create Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Holiday travelers will potentially have a tough time getting through the mountains of Colorado on Sunday as a new winter storm arrives from California. In addition to heavy snow this storm will bring a lot of wind to the state. The combination of wind and snow may create white-out conditions at times, especially on higher and exposed mountain passes. The timing for this really ramps up after sunrise and will last through the entire day. In fact we may see wind and blowing snow through the early morning hours on Monday before conditions begin to improve. Most all of...
COLORADO STATE
whdh.com

Freezing rain, slippery travel conditions on Christmas morning

BOSTON (WHDH) - Freezing rain is expected to create icy roads and slippery travel conditions across much of Massachusetts on Christmas morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Essex, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Worcester, Franklin, and Berkshire counties.
BOSTON, MA

