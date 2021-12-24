ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

David Summers

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 2 days ago

A Christmas Tribute to my son David Summers who passed away...

www.butlereagle.com

nrcolumbus.com

Column: Bethlehem in the summer

Tradition says that Christmas songs are sung at Christmas or, at least, during the Advent season, the Christian celebration of the birth of Christ. Although it is a religious celebration, over the years it has taken on a lot of secular connotations including music. I thought about the seasonal designation a few days ago when I was looking through some old records and found an old phonograph record titled “The Real Spirit of Christmas.” There was no jacket for it, so I read the titles of the songs from the listing on the middle of the record itself. There was “White Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Jingle Bells,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” and several other secular songs of the season. They were all some of my favorite songs about Christmas, but for some unknown reason the list made me think of an incident that happened many years ago on my Grandmother Thompson’s farm in Chadbourn.
Butler Eagle

Jimmy Kennedy

In loving memory of our beloved Jimmy Kennedy. And days before that too. We often speak your name. And a picture in a frame. Which we will never part. We have you in our hearts. Happy Birthday and Merry Christmas. We love you #7.
Butler Eagle

David Cumberland

In loving memory of our beloved David Cumberland. This is our 13th Christmas without you. Not a day passes that we don’t remember and think of you. Your precious smile and love for all of us made our lives and the holidays wonderful. We love and miss you so very much. Until we meet again.
Butler Eagle

Regis and Anna Ferrere

In loving memory of our beloved Regis and Anna Ferrere. Who surround us now with love. There within your hearts. And when you hear a heartfelt song.
#Merry Christmas
Butler Eagle

Les and Allene Bell

In memory of Les and Allene Bell. Christmas rekindles all the best we’ve ever had. The wonderful traditions you taught us. To make its meaning clear. That was part of Christmas Eve. And though Christmases. Have come and gone. It seems that wishes did come true,. In the lasting...
Butler Eagle

Doug Bartmas Jr.

Remembering our angel in Heaven at Christmas time, Doug Bartmas Jr. That is full of light and love. That special place is Heaven. So the angels took you home. And though you’re in our thoughts each single day throughout the year,. At special times like Christmas, we all wish...
Butler Eagle

Virginia Kelly Say

To my mother Virginia Kelly Say who died January 7, 2011. From the time I was a little girl you made Christmas special the way it’s meant to be,. Filled with love and kindness and generosity. You were the dearest Mother ever and I know that I was blessed.
Grand Island Independent

Dan and Evelyn Ewoldt and family

What moves through us is a silence, a quiet sadness,. a longing for one more day, one more word, one more touch. We may not understand why you left this earth so soon,. or why you left before we were ready to say good-bye,. but little by little, we begin...
ETOnline.com

The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry Shares Story of Secret Wedding to Johnny Costello in New Christmas Post

The Band Perry group member took to Instagram Sunday to share that she secretly married her partner, Johnny Costello, six months ago. In the Christmas post, Perry shared a close-up of the couple in front of what appears to be the lights of a Christmas tree. The country singer is seen wearing a pearl-laden headband with a small veil which covers her face, as she adoringly looks into her husband's eyes.
creativeloafing.com

Anthony David

Anthony David was born Anthony Harrington in Savannah, Georgia. A Gulf War vet, he began writing songs during a stint in the military in Iraq, where as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne he took part in 28 combat missions. Writing songs was a life- affirming act while facing the real possibility of dying.
womenandhollywood.com

A Donna Summer Documentary Is in the Works

A documentary about the chart-topping singer behind iconic hits including “Last Dance,” “Love to Love You Baby,” and “She Works Hard for the Money” is on the way. Deadline reports that Universal Music Group’s film and television arm, Polygram Entertainment, has a documentary about Donna Summer in the works.
Butler Eagle

Dear Santa

The Butler Eagle presents its annual children’s letter to Santa Claus. Since the deadline has passed, no other letters can be accepted. More letters to Santa will appear in the Butler Eagle in the coming days. Dear Santa,. I want a real like baby doll, LOL surprise dolls, and...
Butler Eagle

Brian D. Tebay Jr.

In loving memory of Brian D. Tebay Jr. This Christmas will be the 16th one without you. Christmas has never felt the same without you. You were always the one that made Christmas joyful. But we will carry on sending you nothing but love. You would be happy to know...
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
