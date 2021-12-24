Edward Tomasovic

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
June 27,1919 - December 20, 2007. Time cannot erase our precious memories of you. You touched our hearts and lives forever. But we know others awaited your arrival there. Someday we will once again be together. Until that time know your family visits a little country cemetery. Where flowers bloom...
In loving memory of our beloved MaryAnn Gibson’s first Christmas in Heaven. How very much you’re missed. I think you somehow know, for, we feel you beside us no matter where we go. To be reminded of you, we don’t have to go that far, for every night we see your face in every shining star. As every moment passes by, now that Christmas time is here, we’ll be thinking of the joy we shared at this special time of year.
A Christmas Tribute to my son David Summers who passed away suddenly August 21, 2021. This is my first Christmas without you and my heart is broken. I love you and miss you so much. You were such a big part of my life. Merry Christmas in Heaven.
In loving memory of my beloved Michael A. Stivason. Although it’s sad to reminisce on Christmases we knew, this year I shall celebrate in memory of you. I will put away my sorrow with every unshed tear. And concentrate on all the love we shared when you were here.
In memory of my children, Dr. Philip Zarnick and Rene Zarnick. As you shine down from Heaven, shooting stars surround me, making me come to see that death did not part us. You’re always here inside my heart, in my thoughts and in my daily prayers, living on forever.
In loving memory of our beloved David Cumberland. This is our 13th Christmas without you. Not a day passes that we don’t remember and think of you. Your precious smile and love for all of us made our lives and the holidays wonderful. We love and miss you so very much. Until we meet again.
To my mother Virginia Kelly Say who died January 7, 2011. From the time I was a little girl you made Christmas special the way it’s meant to be,. Filled with love and kindness and generosity. You were the dearest Mother ever and I know that I was blessed.
Remembering our angel in Heaven at Christmas time, Doug Bartmas Jr. That is full of light and love. That special place is Heaven. So the angels took you home. And though you’re in our thoughts each single day throughout the year,. At special times like Christmas, we all wish...
In loving memory of Joyce Muscatello, who passed away on December 26, 2015. Or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray that they will come back,. Or you can open your eyes and see all that they left for you. Your heart can be...
In loving memory of Brian D. Tebay Jr. This Christmas will be the 16th one without you. Christmas has never felt the same without you. You were always the one that made Christmas joyful. But we will carry on sending you nothing but love. You would be happy to know...
