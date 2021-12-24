John E. Smith, Sr

William E. Shondelmyer Sr., 82, of North Belle Vernon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Jan. 2, 1939, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Louis Simon and Isabell Hollis Shondelmyer. A lifelong resident of North Belle Vernon, Mr. Shondelmyer was Protestant by faith. William was a meat cutter/butcher extraordinaire by trade at several meat packing plants throughout his career and most recently worked at Weiss Packing Company and Cheplic Meat Processing. He is survived by his son, William E. Shondelmyer Jr. of North Belle Vernon; son and daughter-in-law, Robert L. and Katherine A. Shondelmyer of North Belle Vernon; three beautiful granddaughters, who he loved with all his heart, Jessica L., Megan L. and Kerri L. Shondelmyer; two sisters, Silvia I. Logan and Betty L. Hardy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Ruby Czerpak Shondelmyer; daughter, Cynthia Shondelmyer; three brothers, James T., Samuel C. and Frank R. Shondelmyer; and his two sisters, Barbara Ann Shondelmyer and Florence Mae McDonald. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.

NORTH BELLE VERNON, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO