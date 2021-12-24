ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

John E. Smith, Sr

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 2 days ago

In loving memory of our beloved John E. Smith,...

www.butlereagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western News

John Allen Brown Sr.

John Allen Brown Sr. peacefully passed away Dec. 9, 2021, at his home in Troy. He was born to Dorothy and James Brown on April 17, 1950, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. John grew up in Troy and attended city schools. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968 and shipped out to Vietnam for two tours of duty. While in Vietnam he received a Purple Heart for wounds received in action and a Bronze Star for meritorious achievement.
TROY, MT
Butler Eagle

Thomas Hartman Jr.

June 27,1919 - December 20, 2007. Time cannot erase our precious memories of you. You touched our hearts and lives forever. But we know others awaited your arrival there. Someday we will once again be together. Until that time know your family visits a little country cemetery. Where flowers bloom...
OBITUARIES
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Butler Eagle

Don Zema, Sr. and Randy Zema

In loving memory of Don Zema, Sr., who is spending his 34th Christmas in Heaven, and son, Randy Zema,. for the ones we loved so well.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Butler Eagle

David Cumberland

In loving memory of our beloved David Cumberland. This is our 13th Christmas without you. Not a day passes that we don’t remember and think of you. Your precious smile and love for all of us made our lives and the holidays wonderful. We love and miss you so very much. Until we meet again.
Butler Eagle

Norma Lee

In loving memory of our beloved Norma Lee who passed away 20 years ago today. I always have, I always will.
SOCIETY
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Larry D. Frank, Sr.

Larry D. Frank, Sr., 58, of Mt. Olive, went to be with his Lord at 4:37 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born Feb. 22, 1963 to Larry H. and Carolyn (Littlehale) Frank. Larry was a 1981 graduate of Mt. Olive High School and...
MOUNT OLIVE, IL
Butler Eagle

Gary David McCandless

In loving memory of Gary David McCandless who left us 55 years ago. Will stay with us forever.
OBITUARIES
monvalleyindependent.com

William E. Shondelmyer Sr. – North Belle Vernon

William E. Shondelmyer Sr., 82, of North Belle Vernon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Jan. 2, 1939, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Louis Simon and Isabell Hollis Shondelmyer. A lifelong resident of North Belle Vernon, Mr. Shondelmyer was Protestant by faith. William was a meat cutter/butcher extraordinaire by trade at several meat packing plants throughout his career and most recently worked at Weiss Packing Company and Cheplic Meat Processing. He is survived by his son, William E. Shondelmyer Jr. of North Belle Vernon; son and daughter-in-law, Robert L. and Katherine A. Shondelmyer of North Belle Vernon; three beautiful granddaughters, who he loved with all his heart, Jessica L., Megan L. and Kerri L. Shondelmyer; two sisters, Silvia I. Logan and Betty L. Hardy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Ruby Czerpak Shondelmyer; daughter, Cynthia Shondelmyer; three brothers, James T., Samuel C. and Frank R. Shondelmyer; and his two sisters, Barbara Ann Shondelmyer and Florence Mae McDonald. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
NORTH BELLE VERNON, PA
Butler Eagle

Joyce Muscatello

In loving memory of Joyce Muscatello, who passed away on December 26, 2015. Or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray that they will come back,. Or you can open your eyes and see all that they left for you. Your heart can be...
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Karen Hall

In loving memory of Karen Hall. It’s hard to believe it’s been 5 years since you passed away.
CELEBRATIONS
Butler Eagle

Brian D. Tebay Jr.

In loving memory of Brian D. Tebay Jr. This Christmas will be the 16th one without you. Christmas has never felt the same without you. You were always the one that made Christmas joyful. But we will carry on sending you nothing but love. You would be happy to know...
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Les and Allene Bell

In memory of Les and Allene Bell. Christmas rekindles all the best we’ve ever had. The wonderful traditions you taught us. To make its meaning clear. That was part of Christmas Eve. And though Christmases. Have come and gone. It seems that wishes did come true,. In the lasting...
SOCIETY
Natchez Democrat

Carla Smith

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial...
NATCHEZ, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy