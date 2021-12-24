ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

David Cumberland

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 2 days ago

In loving memory of our beloved David Cumberland. This is our 13th Christmas...

Butler Eagle

Gary David McCandless

In loving memory of Gary David McCandless who left us 55 years ago. Will stay with us forever.
Butler Eagle

David Summers

A Christmas Tribute to my son David Summers who passed away suddenly August 21, 2021. This is my first Christmas without you and my heart is broken. I love you and miss you so much. You were such a big part of my life. Merry Christmas in Heaven.
Butler Eagle

Karen Hall

In loving memory of Karen Hall. It’s hard to believe it’s been 5 years since you passed away.
Butler Eagle

Edward Tomasovic

Another Christmas goes by, I’m thinking of you now. My mother is with you also. You are all together. I told her to tell you hello, I love you. Help me to go on. My tears are warm and flowing. I can never thank God enough for the gift...
Butler Eagle

Bob Kennedy

In loving memory of our beloved Bob Kennedy. We miss you more than words can say. Loved and remembered every day.
Butler Eagle

Les and Allene Bell

In memory of Les and Allene Bell. Christmas rekindles all the best we’ve ever had. The wonderful traditions you taught us. To make its meaning clear. That was part of Christmas Eve. And though Christmases. Have come and gone. It seems that wishes did come true,. In the lasting...
Butler Eagle

Brian D. Tebay Jr.

In loving memory of Brian D. Tebay Jr. This Christmas will be the 16th one without you. Christmas has never felt the same without you. You were always the one that made Christmas joyful. But we will carry on sending you nothing but love. You would be happy to know...
Butler Eagle

Norma Lee

In loving memory of our beloved Norma Lee who passed away 20 years ago today. I always have, I always will.
Butler Eagle

Nikki Boyle

In loving memory of our beloved Nikki Boyle who passed away five years ago.
Butler Eagle

Regis and Anna Ferrere

In loving memory of our beloved Regis and Anna Ferrere. Who surround us now with love. There within your hearts. And when you hear a heartfelt song.
Butler Eagle

Joyce Muscatello

In loving memory of Joyce Muscatello, who passed away on December 26, 2015. Or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray that they will come back,. Or you can open your eyes and see all that they left for you. Your heart can be...
Butler Eagle

Michael A. Stivason

In loving memory of my beloved Michael A. Stivason. Although it’s sad to reminisce on Christmases we knew, this year I shall celebrate in memory of you. I will put away my sorrow with every unshed tear. And concentrate on all the love we shared when you were here.
Butler Eagle

Virginia Kelly Say

To my mother Virginia Kelly Say who died January 7, 2011. From the time I was a little girl you made Christmas special the way it’s meant to be,. Filled with love and kindness and generosity. You were the dearest Mother ever and I know that I was blessed.
Butler Eagle

William Bicehouse

May 21, 1928 - Dec. 23, 2018. I am not there, I did not die.
Butler Eagle

Honest stranger

On Dec. 17 at noon, I inadvertently left my wallet in the cart at Moraine Pointe Giant Eagle and drove off. Five minutes later they called to tell me someone had found it and turned it in. The wallet was just as I left it: money, bank cards and even...
kogt.com

Greeta Ann Watson

Greeta Ann Watson, 72, of Orange, Texas, moved on from this Earthly Life to her Heavenly Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at...
Butler Eagle

MaryAnn Gibson

In loving memory of our beloved MaryAnn Gibson’s first Christmas in Heaven. How very much you’re missed. I think you somehow know, for, we feel you beside us no matter where we go. To be reminded of you, we don’t have to go that far, for every night we see your face in every shining star. As every moment passes by, now that Christmas time is here, we’ll be thinking of the joy we shared at this special time of year.
villages-news.com

David Snively

David Snively was well-known for his quick wit and great sense of humor. He was born in Schenectady NY to Howard and Mary Hershey Snively, August 22, 1940. He studied at Northwestern, Union College, and MIT over the course of his life. David joined Standard Oil of Ohio (SOHIO) in Cleveland, Ohio in 1965. He enjoyed many jobs within the company and was excited to live and work on the west coast selling the first crude oil to flow from the Alaska Pipeline. After heading the LA office briefly, he returned to the Cleveland headquarters and held various positions including VP of Retail Marketing, Wholesale Marketing, and Governmental Affairs before retiring early in 1995 to pursue his lifelong dream of owning a farm. David had a small flock of sheep and earned the reputation of producing excellent lamb. While farming, he was elected a town trustee in Newbury. He also concentrated on one of his many passions, writing 18 short stories, two novels, and one novella. David was an avid hobbyist, including working in his own darkroom creating photos which he shared with friends and which earned prizes. He also took part in snowmobiling, beer and bread making, cooking, woodworking, sport shooting (clays), and, his first love, golfing. He was an excellent golfer who maintained a 7 handicap for years. David was active in Junior Achievement and hosted an annual Farm Day in the Country for The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Cleveland which was always a highlight of his farm years. David is survived by his best friend and wife of 56 years, Heather, their two supportive, loving children, son David Jr. (Elizabeth) Snively and daughter Devi (Agustin) Snively, and his beloved grandchildren, Evan and Amy, as well as his brother Robert. David died at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida, November 10, 2021 after resisting Alzheimer’s disease for years. Except for memory issues, he remained himself with a good disposition and ability to make people smile till his final month. He hopes to be remembered with your smile for these qualities.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
