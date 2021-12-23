Which is the Best Online Therapy Platform

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago
Online therapy, as the name implies, refers to mental health treatment that you may receive from the comfort of your own home on your PC or from the palm of your hand on your smartphone. this mental health blog will help you with therapy if you are looking for it. People struggling with mental health concerns can benefit from online therapy since it is simple, convenient, and trustworthy, and it is generally less expensive than in-person treatment. Please keep in mind that internet counselling is not the best option in the event of a mental health emergency. Anyone in need of immediate medical attention should go to the nearest hospital for assistance.

Prices vary by firm, but most online counselling services charge a monthly subscription rather than charging by the text, hour or minute. These subscriptions are usually extremely flexible, and you may cancel at any time. Because most internet therapy is not covered by insurance, you will have to pay out of cash even if it is less expensive than seeing a therapist in person.

Selecting the Most Appropriate Online Therapy Service for You

Do some research before signing up for an online counselling programme. Examine how the firm screens its counsellors and whether or not their qualification is valid. You may also look at client testimonials on the internet to get a sense of the service's quality.

You will need to figure out what kind of therapy you want—chat, video, or email—and whether or not it is offered by the programme. Whether you want to use the service on your phone, check to see if the firm has an app and if you can have sessions with your counsellor through text message. Also, see what kind of security they offer, such as if your chats will be encrypted and whether you will be able to stay anonymous to your counselor. Examine the pricing to determine whether it is within your budget. Also, check to determine if you may cancel your membership at any moment or if it is a one-time commitment.

List of top Online Therapy Platform

1. Betterhelp

●The largest online counselling service in the world.

●Free assessments to determine your requirements.

●Video, phone, live chat, and message are all options.

●Messages are unlimited, and you can cancel at any time.

●Your first month will be discounted by 20%.

2.Counseling for Pride

●Counseling for LGBT people can make you feel proud

●Supports acceptance and equality.

●Video, phone, live chat, and message are all options.

●Discreet, no-obligation service

3.HealthSapiens

●Offers qualified behavioral therapists and medical specialists 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

●There are no waiting times or per-visit fees.

●Access to video, phone, and email

●Prescriptions are easily accessible.

4. Talkspace

●It is an app-based online counselling service that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

●Couples and individual treatment are also offered.

●Plans for text, speech, and live video

