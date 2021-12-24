ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikki Boyle

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 2 days ago

In loving memory of our beloved Nikki Boyle who...

Butler Eagle

Trudy Funkhouser

In loving memory of our beloved Trudy Funkhouser who passed away four years ago on December 26. You never would have died.
Butler Eagle

Dr. Philip Zarnick and Rene Zarnick

In memory of my children, Dr. Philip Zarnick and Rene Zarnick. As you shine down from Heaven, shooting stars surround me, making me come to see that death did not part us. You’re always here inside my heart, in my thoughts and in my daily prayers, living on forever.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Butler Eagle

Joyce Muscatello

In loving memory of Joyce Muscatello, who passed away on December 26, 2015. Or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray that they will come back,. Or you can open your eyes and see all that they left for you. Your heart can be...
OBITUARIES
#A Special Day#Christmas
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
Kathie Lee Gifford Announces Son Cody Is Expecting His First Child With Wife Erika

Kathie Lee Gifford is going to be a grandmother! On Monday, Gifford shared that her 31-year-old son, Cody, and his wife, Erika, are expecting their first child together. The 68-year-old former Today co-host Instagrammed a sweet video of Cody and Erika on their wedding day, which ended with a positive pregnancy test. Their baby is due in June 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Meet Gizelle Bryant's Big Brother, Chris

Gizelle Bryant is all about making great memories with her family, whether spending quality time with her daughters or reuniting with her dad. Most recently, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member took to Instagram to introduce us to her big brother, Chris, on his birthday. On December 4, Gizelle...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Aaron Carter Cuddles Newborn Baby Boy Prince After Split With Fiancée Melanie Martin — Photo

Co-parenting: Aaron Carter cuddles with newborn son Prince in a new photo following his split from Melanie Martin. Daddy’s boy: Aaron Carter shared a new selfie with his son Prince, whom he welcomed with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin in November. The singer, 33, cuddles with his newborn in the photo shared on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 2, calling him a “daddy’s boy” in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
JoJo Is Engaged

​The singer announced that she said yes to ​Saved By the Bell reboot star Dexter Darden. She posted photos and the videos from the proposal on Instagram, which happened at a resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico on her 31st birthday on December 20th. The actor also made sure to have their friends and family present during the momentous occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Who is Baby Evie on Sister Wives and why did she have surgery?

Season 16 of Sister Wives is currently airing on TLC, and Baby Evie has won the hearts of viewers all over the world. The TLC show revolves around the Brown family, however, they aren’t your regular household. Kody Brown is a polygamist, and he has three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine.
CELEBRITIES
Married At First Sight's Marilyse donates her kidney to ex-partner

Married At First Sight UK star Marilyse Corrigan has spoken about her decision to donate one of her kidneys to her ex-partner, Shaun Bell. Marilyse, who took part in the 2021 series and was married to Franky Spencer on the show, had an operation in November to remove one of her kidneys, which was donated to a woman in need, while Shaun received a kidney from a male match as part of a kidney sharing scheme.
CELEBRITIES

