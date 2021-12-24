Trudy Funkhouser

June 27,1919 - December 20, 2007. Time cannot erase our precious memories of you. You touched our hearts and lives forever. But we know others awaited your arrival there. Someday we will once again be together. Until that time know your family visits a little country cemetery. Where flowers bloom...
In loving memory of our beloved Jimmy Kennedy. And days before that too. We often speak your name. And a picture in a frame. Which we will never part. We have you in our hearts. Happy Birthday and Merry Christmas. We love you #7.
Another Christmas goes by, I’m thinking of you now. My mother is with you also. You are all together. I told her to tell you hello, I love you. Help me to go on. My tears are warm and flowing. I can never thank God enough for the gift...
In loving memory of my beloved Michael A. Stivason. Although it’s sad to reminisce on Christmases we knew, this year I shall celebrate in memory of you. I will put away my sorrow with every unshed tear. And concentrate on all the love we shared when you were here.
Remembering our angel in Heaven at Christmas time, Doug Bartmas Jr. That is full of light and love. That special place is Heaven. So the angels took you home. And though you’re in our thoughts each single day throughout the year,. At special times like Christmas, we all wish...
To my mother Virginia Kelly Say who died January 7, 2011. From the time I was a little girl you made Christmas special the way it’s meant to be,. Filled with love and kindness and generosity. You were the dearest Mother ever and I know that I was blessed.
In memory of my children, Dr. Philip Zarnick and Rene Zarnick. As you shine down from Heaven, shooting stars surround me, making me come to see that death did not part us. You’re always here inside my heart, in my thoughts and in my daily prayers, living on forever.
In loving memory of Brian D. Tebay Jr. This Christmas will be the 16th one without you. Christmas has never felt the same without you. You were always the one that made Christmas joyful. But we will carry on sending you nothing but love. You would be happy to know...
In loving memory of our beloved MaryAnn Gibson’s first Christmas in Heaven. How very much you’re missed. I think you somehow know, for, we feel you beside us no matter where we go. To be reminded of you, we don’t have to go that far, for every night we see your face in every shining star. As every moment passes by, now that Christmas time is here, we’ll be thinking of the joy we shared at this special time of year.
A Christmas Tribute to my son David Summers who passed away suddenly August 21, 2021. This is my first Christmas without you and my heart is broken. I love you and miss you so much. You were such a big part of my life. Merry Christmas in Heaven.
The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
Last Christmas, I sat on the floor surrounded by wrapping paper, new toys and happy kids, then 7 and 9. It was like being in a bubble bath with too much soap ― ribbons and bows flying as each new box was ripped open. It quickly became hard to tell what was a gift and what was trash.
MICHAEL Nesmith of The Monkees was married three times in his life. On December 9, 2021, it was reported Michael Nesmith had passed away. Nesmith was married to Phyllis Barbour Nesmith from 1964 to 1972. They were married prior to his joining the Monkees and she is the mother of...
Cornish comedian Jethro real name Geoffrey Rowe, has died at the age of 72, his family has announced. A statement posted on Facebook said he died on December 14 after contracting Covid-19. It read: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular...
