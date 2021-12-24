ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Brian D. Tebay Jr.

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 2 days ago

In loving memory of Brian D. Tebay Jr. This Christmas will be the 16th one without you....

www.butlereagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Butler Eagle

Thomas Hartman Jr.

June 27,1919 - December 20, 2007. Time cannot erase our precious memories of you. You touched our hearts and lives forever. But we know others awaited your arrival there. Someday we will once again be together. Until that time know your family visits a little country cemetery. Where flowers bloom...
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Gary David McCandless

In loving memory of Gary David McCandless who left us 55 years ago. Will stay with us forever.
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

David Cumberland

In loving memory of our beloved David Cumberland. This is our 13th Christmas without you. Not a day passes that we don’t remember and think of you. Your precious smile and love for all of us made our lives and the holidays wonderful. We love and miss you so very much. Until we meet again.
Butler Eagle

Joyce Muscatello

In loving memory of Joyce Muscatello, who passed away on December 26, 2015. Or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray that they will come back,. Or you can open your eyes and see all that they left for you. Your heart can be...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas
Butler Eagle

Trudy Funkhouser

In loving memory of our beloved Trudy Funkhouser who passed away four years ago on December 26. You never would have died.
Butler Eagle

Jimmy Kennedy

In loving memory of our beloved Jimmy Kennedy. And days before that too. We often speak your name. And a picture in a frame. Which we will never part. We have you in our hearts. Happy Birthday and Merry Christmas. We love you #7.
CELEBRATIONS
Butler Eagle

Nikki Boyle

In loving memory of our beloved Nikki Boyle who passed away five years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Butler Eagle

Doug Bartmas Jr.

Remembering our angel in Heaven at Christmas time, Doug Bartmas Jr. That is full of light and love. That special place is Heaven. So the angels took you home. And though you’re in our thoughts each single day throughout the year,. At special times like Christmas, we all wish...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Butler Eagle

Les and Allene Bell

In memory of Les and Allene Bell. Christmas rekindles all the best we’ve ever had. The wonderful traditions you taught us. To make its meaning clear. That was part of Christmas Eve. And though Christmases. Have come and gone. It seems that wishes did come true,. In the lasting...
SOCIETY
Butler Eagle

David Summers

A Christmas Tribute to my son David Summers who passed away suddenly August 21, 2021. This is my first Christmas without you and my heart is broken. I love you and miss you so much. You were such a big part of my life. Merry Christmas in Heaven.
Butler Eagle

Norma Lee

In loving memory of our beloved Norma Lee who passed away 20 years ago today. I always have, I always will.
SOCIETY
Butler Eagle

Virginia Kelly Say

To my mother Virginia Kelly Say who died January 7, 2011. From the time I was a little girl you made Christmas special the way it’s meant to be,. Filled with love and kindness and generosity. You were the dearest Mother ever and I know that I was blessed.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

JoJo Is Engaged

​The singer announced that she said yes to ​Saved By the Bell reboot star Dexter Darden. She posted photos and the videos from the proposal on Instagram, which happened at a resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico on her 31st birthday on December 20th. The actor also made sure to have their friends and family present during the momentous occasion.
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Vocalist & Actress JoJo Is Engaged To "Saved By The Bell" Star Dexter Darden

We recently had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Joanna Levesque, better known as JoJo, for our 12 Days of Christmas series. During our conversation, the R&B songstress touched on her return to the music industry, tackling mental health and self-doubt, and finally finding herself in a healthy relationship after a bumpy past.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy