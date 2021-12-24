ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Regis and Anna Ferrere

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn loving memory of our beloved Regis and Anna Ferrere. Who surround us now with love. There within your hearts. And when you...

www.butlereagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Butler Eagle

Thomas Hartman Jr.

June 27,1919 - December 20, 2007. Time cannot erase our precious memories of you. You touched our hearts and lives forever. But we know others awaited your arrival there. Someday we will once again be together. Until that time know your family visits a little country cemetery. Where flowers bloom...
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Don Zema, Sr. and Randy Zema

In loving memory of Don Zema, Sr., who is spending his 34th Christmas in Heaven, and son, Randy Zema,. for the ones we loved so well.
SOCIETY
Butler Eagle

Dr. Philip Zarnick and Rene Zarnick

In memory of my children, Dr. Philip Zarnick and Rene Zarnick. As you shine down from Heaven, shooting stars surround me, making me come to see that death did not part us. You’re always here inside my heart, in my thoughts and in my daily prayers, living on forever.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Butler Eagle

Michael A. Stivason

In loving memory of my beloved Michael A. Stivason. Although it’s sad to reminisce on Christmases we knew, this year I shall celebrate in memory of you. I will put away my sorrow with every unshed tear. And concentrate on all the love we shared when you were here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels
Butler Eagle

Jimmy Kennedy

In loving memory of our beloved Jimmy Kennedy. And days before that too. We often speak your name. And a picture in a frame. Which we will never part. We have you in our hearts. Happy Birthday and Merry Christmas. We love you #7.
CELEBRATIONS
Butler Eagle

David Cumberland

In loving memory of our beloved David Cumberland. This is our 13th Christmas without you. Not a day passes that we don’t remember and think of you. Your precious smile and love for all of us made our lives and the holidays wonderful. We love and miss you so very much. Until we meet again.
Butler Eagle

MaryAnn Gibson

In loving memory of our beloved MaryAnn Gibson’s first Christmas in Heaven. How very much you’re missed. I think you somehow know, for, we feel you beside us no matter where we go. To be reminded of you, we don’t have to go that far, for every night we see your face in every shining star. As every moment passes by, now that Christmas time is here, we’ll be thinking of the joy we shared at this special time of year.
Butler Eagle

Edward Tomasovic

Another Christmas goes by, I’m thinking of you now. My mother is with you also. You are all together. I told her to tell you hello, I love you. Help me to go on. My tears are warm and flowing. I can never thank God enough for the gift...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Butler Eagle

Nikki Boyle

In loving memory of our beloved Nikki Boyle who passed away five years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Butler Eagle

Trudy Funkhouser

In loving memory of our beloved Trudy Funkhouser who passed away four years ago on December 26. You never would have died.
Butler Eagle

Virginia Kelly Say

To my mother Virginia Kelly Say who died January 7, 2011. From the time I was a little girl you made Christmas special the way it’s meant to be,. Filled with love and kindness and generosity. You were the dearest Mother ever and I know that I was blessed.
Butler Eagle

Joyce Muscatello

In loving memory of Joyce Muscatello, who passed away on December 26, 2015. Or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray that they will come back,. Or you can open your eyes and see all that they left for you. Your heart can be...
OBITUARIES
rts.edu

Merry Christmas from RTS

Merry Christmas from all of your friends at Reformed Theological Seminary! Dr. Ligon Duncan thanks RTS family and friends for standing with the seminary in 2021 and reminds believers of the faithfulness of God. Warmest Christmas greetings from your friends at Reformed Theological Seminary. I’m profoundly thankful for the whole...
JACKSON, MS
Butler Eagle

Honest stranger

On Dec. 17 at noon, I inadvertently left my wallet in the cart at Moraine Pointe Giant Eagle and drove off. Five minutes later they called to tell me someone had found it and turned it in. The wallet was just as I left it: money, bank cards and even...
RELIGION
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
Butler Eagle

Les and Allene Bell

In memory of Les and Allene Bell. Christmas rekindles all the best we’ve ever had. The wonderful traditions you taught us. To make its meaning clear. That was part of Christmas Eve. And though Christmases. Have come and gone. It seems that wishes did come true,. In the lasting...
SOCIETY
creators.com

Aunt Lillian's Timely Grace

Seventeen years ago, I reprised a Christmas column I'd written in the 1990s for a Texas newspaper. The original column and the 2004 interpretation celebrated a holiday prayer conceived by my favorite grand-aunt, Aunt Lillian, a before-the-big-meal "grace" of gratitude and humble spirit composed with a mother's grasp of Thanksgiving and Christmas appetites and enthusiasms.
RELIGION
Butler Eagle

William Bicehouse

May 21, 1928 - Dec. 23, 2018. I am not there, I did not die.
FLIGHT
Butler Eagle

Dear Santa

The Butler Eagle presents its annual children’s letter to Santa Claus. Since the deadline has passed, no other letters can be accepted. More letters to Santa will appear in the Butler Eagle in the coming days. Dear Santa,. I want a real like baby doll, LOL surprise dolls, and...
BUTLER, PA
New Prague Times

Christmas Pageant a reminder of the season

With shy smiles, a few giggles and some nervous energy by the younger participants, more than 30 children presented the Christmas story at St. John’s Catholic Church of Union Hill the morning of Sunday, Dec. 19. The church’s annual Children’s Christmas Pageant was a reminder of what the season is about, a baby born in a simple manger, who was honored by angels, shepherds and kings. Originally planned for Wednesday, Dec. 15, the pageant was postponed due to warnings of high winds. The Sunday pageant had older children holding hands of younger ones to help them in their parts. Ted and Paige Nytes organized the pageant with Ted Nytes helping Nathan Lemke, as King Herod, with his lines during the performance.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy