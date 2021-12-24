ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Virginia Kelly Say

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 2 days ago

To my mother Virginia Kelly Say who died January 7, 2011. From the time...

www.butlereagle.com

Butler Eagle

Jimmy Kennedy

In loving memory of our beloved Jimmy Kennedy. And days before that too. We often speak your name. And a picture in a frame. Which we will never part. We have you in our hearts. Happy Birthday and Merry Christmas. We love you #7.
CELEBRATIONS
Butler Eagle

Doug Bartmas Jr.

Remembering our angel in Heaven at Christmas time, Doug Bartmas Jr. That is full of light and love. That special place is Heaven. So the angels took you home. And though you’re in our thoughts each single day throughout the year,. At special times like Christmas, we all wish...
SOCIETY
Butler Eagle

David Cumberland

In loving memory of our beloved David Cumberland. This is our 13th Christmas without you. Not a day passes that we don’t remember and think of you. Your precious smile and love for all of us made our lives and the holidays wonderful. We love and miss you so very much. Until we meet again.
Butler Eagle

Les and Allene Bell

In memory of Les and Allene Bell. Christmas rekindles all the best we’ve ever had. The wonderful traditions you taught us. To make its meaning clear. That was part of Christmas Eve. And though Christmases. Have come and gone. It seems that wishes did come true,. In the lasting...
SOCIETY
Butler Eagle

Trudy Funkhouser

In loving memory of our beloved Trudy Funkhouser who passed away four years ago on December 26. You never would have died.
Butler Eagle

Regis and Anna Ferrere

In loving memory of our beloved Regis and Anna Ferrere. Who surround us now with love. There within your hearts. And when you hear a heartfelt song.
SOCIETY
Butler Eagle

Nikki Boyle

In loving memory of our beloved Nikki Boyle who passed away five years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Butler Eagle

Dr. Philip Zarnick and Rene Zarnick

In memory of my children, Dr. Philip Zarnick and Rene Zarnick. As you shine down from Heaven, shooting stars surround me, making me come to see that death did not part us. You’re always here inside my heart, in my thoughts and in my daily prayers, living on forever.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Butler Eagle

Edward Tomasovic

Another Christmas goes by, I’m thinking of you now. My mother is with you also. You are all together. I told her to tell you hello, I love you. Help me to go on. My tears are warm and flowing. I can never thank God enough for the gift...
SPORTS
Butler Eagle

Michael A. Stivason

In loving memory of my beloved Michael A. Stivason. Although it’s sad to reminisce on Christmases we knew, this year I shall celebrate in memory of you. I will put away my sorrow with every unshed tear. And concentrate on all the love we shared when you were here.
Butler Eagle

Thomas Hartman Jr.

June 27,1919 - December 20, 2007. Time cannot erase our precious memories of you. You touched our hearts and lives forever. But we know others awaited your arrival there. Someday we will once again be together. Until that time know your family visits a little country cemetery. Where flowers bloom...
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Norma Lee

In loving memory of our beloved Norma Lee who passed away 20 years ago today. I always have, I always will.
SOCIETY
Butler Eagle

Brian D. Tebay Jr.

In loving memory of Brian D. Tebay Jr. This Christmas will be the 16th one without you. Christmas has never felt the same without you. You were always the one that made Christmas joyful. But we will carry on sending you nothing but love. You would be happy to know...
OBITUARIES
