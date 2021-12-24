ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Donald Lee Hays

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 2 days ago

In loving memory of our beloved Donald Lee Hays who passed away...

Butler Eagle

Michael A. Stivason

In loving memory of my beloved Michael A. Stivason. Although it’s sad to reminisce on Christmases we knew, this year I shall celebrate in memory of you. I will put away my sorrow with every unshed tear. And concentrate on all the love we shared when you were here.
Butler Eagle

Trudy Funkhouser

In loving memory of our beloved Trudy Funkhouser who passed away four years ago on December 26. You never would have died.
Butler Eagle

Thomas Hartman Jr.

June 27,1919 - December 20, 2007. Time cannot erase our precious memories of you. You touched our hearts and lives forever. But we know others awaited your arrival there. Someday we will once again be together. Until that time know your family visits a little country cemetery. Where flowers bloom...
Butler Eagle

Gary David McCandless

In loving memory of Gary David McCandless who left us 55 years ago. Will stay with us forever.
Butler Eagle

Jimmy Kennedy

In loving memory of our beloved Jimmy Kennedy. And days before that too. We often speak your name. And a picture in a frame. Which we will never part. We have you in our hearts. Happy Birthday and Merry Christmas. We love you #7.
Butler Eagle

Brian D. Tebay Jr.

In loving memory of Brian D. Tebay Jr. This Christmas will be the 16th one without you. Christmas has never felt the same without you. You were always the one that made Christmas joyful. But we will carry on sending you nothing but love. You would be happy to know...
Butler Eagle

Regis and Anna Ferrere

In loving memory of our beloved Regis and Anna Ferrere. Who surround us now with love. There within your hearts. And when you hear a heartfelt song.
Butler Eagle

Edward Tomasovic

Another Christmas goes by, I’m thinking of you now. My mother is with you also. You are all together. I told her to tell you hello, I love you. Help me to go on. My tears are warm and flowing. I can never thank God enough for the gift...
Butler Eagle

Don Zema, Sr. and Randy Zema

In loving memory of Don Zema, Sr., who is spending his 34th Christmas in Heaven, and son, Randy Zema,. for the ones we loved so well.
Butler Eagle

Joyce Muscatello

In loving memory of Joyce Muscatello, who passed away on December 26, 2015. Or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray that they will come back,. Or you can open your eyes and see all that they left for you. Your heart can be...
Butler Eagle

MaryAnn Gibson

In loving memory of our beloved MaryAnn Gibson’s first Christmas in Heaven. How very much you’re missed. I think you somehow know, for, we feel you beside us no matter where we go. To be reminded of you, we don’t have to go that far, for every night we see your face in every shining star. As every moment passes by, now that Christmas time is here, we’ll be thinking of the joy we shared at this special time of year.
Butler Eagle

Nikki Boyle

In loving memory of our beloved Nikki Boyle who passed away five years ago.
Butler Eagle

David Cumberland

In loving memory of our beloved David Cumberland. This is our 13th Christmas without you. Not a day passes that we don’t remember and think of you. Your precious smile and love for all of us made our lives and the holidays wonderful. We love and miss you so very much. Until we meet again.
Butler Eagle

David Summers

A Christmas Tribute to my son David Summers who passed away suddenly August 21, 2021. This is my first Christmas without you and my heart is broken. I love you and miss you so much. You were such a big part of my life. Merry Christmas in Heaven.
Butler Eagle

Virginia Kelly Say

To my mother Virginia Kelly Say who died January 7, 2011. From the time I was a little girl you made Christmas special the way it’s meant to be,. Filled with love and kindness and generosity. You were the dearest Mother ever and I know that I was blessed.
Butler Eagle

Les and Allene Bell

In memory of Les and Allene Bell. Christmas rekindles all the best we’ve ever had. The wonderful traditions you taught us. To make its meaning clear. That was part of Christmas Eve. And though Christmases. Have come and gone. It seems that wishes did come true,. In the lasting...
Butler Eagle

Dr. Philip Zarnick and Rene Zarnick

In memory of my children, Dr. Philip Zarnick and Rene Zarnick. As you shine down from Heaven, shooting stars surround me, making me come to see that death did not part us. You’re always here inside my heart, in my thoughts and in my daily prayers, living on forever.
Butler Eagle

Karen Hall

In loving memory of Karen Hall. It’s hard to believe it’s been 5 years since you passed away.
tribuneledgernews.com

JAMES KILGORE: A recipe for a merry Christmas

Beginning with the December night in 1956 when I proposed marriage, this is our 65th year as a couple. Memories fight for preeminence when the bank is so full. When I think of home and Christmas, the smells of the season rise to the top. When Ruth gets in the kitchen, the odors of baking and seasoning are as irresistible as she is. The special tarts, the hot dishes, the varieties of cookies, and desserts are a challenge to my “all you can eat” manhood. Christmas brings a feast of food, fun, and fellowship around the table with family and friends. But the recipe I have in mind today, however, has to do with the ingredients which build memories for the family in this season.
