Flight

William Bicehouse

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 2 days ago

May 21, 1928 - Dec. 23, 2018. I am not there, I did not...

www.butlereagle.com

Butler Eagle

MaryAnn Gibson

In loving memory of our beloved MaryAnn Gibson’s first Christmas in Heaven. How very much you’re missed. I think you somehow know, for, we feel you beside us no matter where we go. To be reminded of you, we don’t have to go that far, for every night we see your face in every shining star. As every moment passes by, now that Christmas time is here, we’ll be thinking of the joy we shared at this special time of year.
Butler Eagle

Michael A. Stivason

In loving memory of my beloved Michael A. Stivason. Although it’s sad to reminisce on Christmases we knew, this year I shall celebrate in memory of you. I will put away my sorrow with every unshed tear. And concentrate on all the love we shared when you were here.
Butler Eagle

David Cumberland

In loving memory of our beloved David Cumberland. This is our 13th Christmas without you. Not a day passes that we don’t remember and think of you. Your precious smile and love for all of us made our lives and the holidays wonderful. We love and miss you so very much. Until we meet again.
iheart.com

VIDEO: Look what this family found in their Christmas Tree !

This isn’t what most people ask for under their Christmas tree. The owner of a reptile rescue service in South Africa was called to a home in the Western Cape area after the residents spotted a venomous boomslang in their Christmas tree. Gerrie Heyns says he arrived at the home 90 minutes later to find the snake still slithering in the branches. He posted a YouTube video of himself capturing the snake with a pair of specialized prongs, and later posted another video of him releasing the serpent into the wild. He says the incident is the first time he’s been called to remove a snake from a Christmas tree.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Accidentally Reveals Never-Before-Seen Pic of Her Great-Grandchildren (Though a Few Are Notably Missing)

Queen Elizabeth is no stranger to publicly releasing portraits of the royal family, but she still saves some pics for her eyes only. Today, the 95-year-old monarch hosted an in-person audience at Windsor Castle, where she presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with the Queen’s Medal for Music. Naturally, photographers captured the moment on camera before sharing the pics for all to see.
WORLD
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
Telegraph

Duchess of Cornwall to show off ‘secrets of Windsor Castle’ on Instagram

The Duchess of Cornwall is set to show off the "secrets of Windsor Castle" in a new Instagram media video series - with no white gloves in sight. Camilla will present historic treasures in a series of social media instalments through next year to highlight the “most remarkable objects” at the royal residence, it has been announced.
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/24 Christmas Eve CBS2 Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist The snow has ended. Snow totals will generally be under 1″ around the area with little or no accumulation in the city, though car tops and grassy surfaces may very well be covered. For the remainder of the day, it will be partly to mostly sunny and not quite as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. Tonight: A dry evening with a little bit of rain overnight… patchy freezing drizzle/rain well north. Temps will only fall to around 40. Tomorrow/Christmas: Periods of rain… tapering off late in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Sunday: Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Heavy Snow And Rare December Rain Winding Down

DENVER(CBS)-  After burying the mountains with feet of snow our pre-Christmas blast is beginning to wind down. The storm system is already moving into the mid-west. Credit: CBS4 So far, many amounts have ranged from 1 to 2 feet of snow and will probably be higher by Christmas Day. Credit: CBS4 A look at Aspen Highlands snow stake shows well over a foot of snow! Aspen Highlands Snow Stake/ Credit: Aspen Skiing Company The storm had just enough moisture to deliver some rain to the Denver metro area. According to National Weather Service records the last time Denver had rain on Christmas Eve with no official snow was in 1965! Credit: CBS4 Many areas at or above 6,000 feet had a few snow showers along with the rain. In places like Castle Rock, Parker, Franktown down to Monument hill. Credit: Bernie McClure Christmas Day is looking good for most of the state. There will be a little morning snow in the mountains with clear skies over the eastern plains. The mountains will get hit with another blast of snow starting Sunday. Along with a few sprinkles of rain over Denver. Credit: CBS4 Some spots may see 6 to 12 inches of snow by the end of the day on Monday. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
Vice

It’s OK to Have a Shit Christmas

Maybe you're one of those people who’s a self-styled, unironic Christmas lover. “Is it okay to put your tree up in November ha ha” you message everyone every year without fail, before posting a meme about how you've still got trauma from when Emma Thompson opened the Joni Mitchell CD in Love Actually. Come December, you’re the one diligently organising “friend Christmas”, followed by “flat Christmas” and “mini work Christmas” –and you’re the one making sure everyone wears their paper crowns “or it won't be fun, guys”.
HALLOWEEN
cltampa.com

Oracle of Ybor: There is a Santa Claus, and a Holly King, Krampus and Turoń, too

Dear Oracle, I’m traveling to New York City with my boyfriend of three months for Christmas! Although I am very excited to share this magical time in a city I love with a man that I have fallen in love with, I am nervous about going. Would you be able to give me some tarot guidance and insight on the upcoming magical trip? Fingers crossed—Nervous for NYC.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion delights fans with rare family Christmas photograph

Celine Dion gave fans a reason to celebrate this holiday season when she took to social media to share a rare family photograph. The superstar singer has been posting several Christmas-themed challenges for her fans via her Instagram Stories. The latest saw her issue one while also including an adorable...
CELEBRITIES

