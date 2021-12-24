Bob Kennedy

Bob Klein of Capac was called home to his eternal reward Thursday, Dec 16, 2021. Robert Jay Klein was born April 12, 1964 in Yale, MI, son of June (Summers) and the late Max Klein. Bob, nicknamed Paco by his family, grew up in Allenton on his parents’ vegetable farm with his ten siblings where he learned perseverance and a work ethic like no other (not to mention how to hurl a green tomato). A 1982 graduate from Almont High School, he nurtured many friendships that transformed into family. Everyone who met Bob liked him from the first and then came to love him! He was near impossible not to like; ask anyone who knew him. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Beth Ann Pytleski on June 29, 1996 at Saint John the Evangelist Parish in Allenton. Together they had five beautiful children: Theresa, Anna, Max, MaryBeth and Nathan.

