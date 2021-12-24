ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Kennedy

Bob Kennedy

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 2 days ago

In loving memory of our beloved Bob Kennedy....

insideradio.com

Bob Kelley

Bob Kelley is named morning host at University of Central Florida jazz WUCF Orlando (89.9). Kelley, who succeeds Marc Taylor, joined the station in 2015 as a weekend personality. He has been heard in middays since 2019. “We are thrilled to have Bob Kelley as our new weekday morning host...
Butler Eagle

David Cumberland

In loving memory of our beloved David Cumberland. This is our 13th Christmas without you. Not a day passes that we don’t remember and think of you. Your precious smile and love for all of us made our lives and the holidays wonderful. We love and miss you so very much. Until we meet again.
Butler Eagle

Karen Hall

In loving memory of Karen Hall. It’s hard to believe it’s been 5 years since you passed away.
Butler Eagle

Trudy Funkhouser

In loving memory of our beloved Trudy Funkhouser who passed away four years ago on December 26. You never would have died.
Butler Eagle

Joyce Muscatello

In loving memory of Joyce Muscatello, who passed away on December 26, 2015. Or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray that they will come back,. Or you can open your eyes and see all that they left for you. Your heart can be...
Butler Eagle

Edward Tomasovic

Another Christmas goes by, I’m thinking of you now. My mother is with you also. You are all together. I told her to tell you hello, I love you. Help me to go on. My tears are warm and flowing. I can never thank God enough for the gift...
Butler Eagle

Thomas Hartman Jr.

June 27,1919 - December 20, 2007. Time cannot erase our precious memories of you. You touched our hearts and lives forever. But we know others awaited your arrival there. Someday we will once again be together. Until that time know your family visits a little country cemetery. Where flowers bloom...
Butler Eagle

Brian D. Tebay Jr.

In loving memory of Brian D. Tebay Jr. This Christmas will be the 16th one without you. Christmas has never felt the same without you. You were always the one that made Christmas joyful. But we will carry on sending you nothing but love. You would be happy to know...
Bob Kennedy
Butler Eagle

Norma Lee

In loving memory of our beloved Norma Lee who passed away 20 years ago today. I always have, I always will.
Butler Eagle

Don Zema, Sr. and Randy Zema

In loving memory of Don Zema, Sr., who is spending his 34th Christmas in Heaven, and son, Randy Zema,. for the ones we loved so well.
Butler Eagle

Regis and Anna Ferrere

In loving memory of our beloved Regis and Anna Ferrere. Who surround us now with love. There within your hearts. And when you hear a heartfelt song.
Butler Eagle

Doug Bartmas Jr.

Remembering our angel in Heaven at Christmas time, Doug Bartmas Jr. That is full of light and love. That special place is Heaven. So the angels took you home. And though you’re in our thoughts each single day throughout the year,. At special times like Christmas, we all wish...
Butler Eagle

Nikki Boyle

In loving memory of our beloved Nikki Boyle who passed away five years ago.
tricitytimes-online.com

Bob Klein, 57

Bob Klein of Capac was called home to his eternal reward Thursday, Dec 16, 2021. Robert Jay Klein was born April 12, 1964 in Yale, MI, son of June (Summers) and the late Max Klein. Bob, nicknamed Paco by his family, grew up in Allenton on his parents’ vegetable farm with his ten siblings where he learned perseverance and a work ethic like no other (not to mention how to hurl a green tomato). A 1982 graduate from Almont High School, he nurtured many friendships that transformed into family. Everyone who met Bob liked him from the first and then came to love him! He was near impossible not to like; ask anyone who knew him. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Beth Ann Pytleski on June 29, 1996 at Saint John the Evangelist Parish in Allenton. Together they had five beautiful children: Theresa, Anna, Max, MaryBeth and Nathan.
Butler Eagle

Dr. Philip Zarnick and Rene Zarnick

In memory of my children, Dr. Philip Zarnick and Rene Zarnick. As you shine down from Heaven, shooting stars surround me, making me come to see that death did not part us. You’re always here inside my heart, in my thoughts and in my daily prayers, living on forever.
Butler Eagle

Virginia Kelly Say

To my mother Virginia Kelly Say who died January 7, 2011. From the time I was a little girl you made Christmas special the way it’s meant to be,. Filled with love and kindness and generosity. You were the dearest Mother ever and I know that I was blessed.
Butler Eagle

David Summers

A Christmas Tribute to my son David Summers who passed away suddenly August 21, 2021. This is my first Christmas without you and my heart is broken. I love you and miss you so much. You were such a big part of my life. Merry Christmas in Heaven.
KMZU

Robert “Bob’ Deatherage

Robert “Bob’ Deatherage, 84, of Hale died Friday, Dec. 17. Celebration of Life services will be at a later date. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
Butler Eagle

Les and Allene Bell

In memory of Les and Allene Bell. Christmas rekindles all the best we’ve ever had. The wonderful traditions you taught us. To make its meaning clear. That was part of Christmas Eve. And though Christmases. Have come and gone. It seems that wishes did come true,. In the lasting...
Kansas Reflector

My Christmas wish for Kansas Reflector readers: Embrace the now

This Christmas Day, let’s all give ourselves the gift of presence. No, that’s not a misspelling of “presents.” I mean presence, our existence in this moment. Ourselves being ourselves, ignoring technological bubbles and alternate realities. On this one day of the year, let’s commit to being right here, right now, no matter what. Perhaps this […] The post My Christmas wish for Kansas Reflector readers: Embrace the now appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
