MaryAnn Gibson

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 2 days ago

In loving memory of our beloved MaryAnn Gibson’s first Christmas in Heaven. How very much you’re missed. I...

Butler Eagle

Trudy Funkhouser

In loving memory of our beloved Trudy Funkhouser who passed away four years ago on December 26. You never would have died.
Butler Eagle

Joyce Muscatello

In loving memory of Joyce Muscatello, who passed away on December 26, 2015. Or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray that they will come back,. Or you can open your eyes and see all that they left for you. Your heart can be...
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Virginia Kelly Say

To my mother Virginia Kelly Say who died January 7, 2011. From the time I was a little girl you made Christmas special the way it’s meant to be,. Filled with love and kindness and generosity. You were the dearest Mother ever and I know that I was blessed.
Butler Eagle

Regis and Anna Ferrere

In loving memory of our beloved Regis and Anna Ferrere. Who surround us now with love. There within your hearts. And when you hear a heartfelt song.
SOCIETY
Butler Eagle

Doug Bartmas Jr.

Remembering our angel in Heaven at Christmas time, Doug Bartmas Jr. That is full of light and love. That special place is Heaven. So the angels took you home. And though you’re in our thoughts each single day throughout the year,. At special times like Christmas, we all wish...
SOCIETY
Butler Eagle

William Bicehouse

May 21, 1928 - Dec. 23, 2018. I am not there, I did not die.
FLIGHT
Butler Eagle

Edward Tomasovic

Another Christmas goes by, I’m thinking of you now. My mother is with you also. You are all together. I told her to tell you hello, I love you. Help me to go on. My tears are warm and flowing. I can never thank God enough for the gift...
SPORTS
Butler Eagle

David Cumberland

In loving memory of our beloved David Cumberland. This is our 13th Christmas without you. Not a day passes that we don’t remember and think of you. Your precious smile and love for all of us made our lives and the holidays wonderful. We love and miss you so very much. Until we meet again.
Butler Eagle

Brian D. Tebay Jr.

In loving memory of Brian D. Tebay Jr. This Christmas will be the 16th one without you. Christmas has never felt the same without you. You were always the one that made Christmas joyful. But we will carry on sending you nothing but love. You would be happy to know...
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Bob Kennedy

In loving memory of our beloved Bob Kennedy. We miss you more than words can say. Loved and remembered every day.
BOB KENNEDY
Butler Eagle

David Summers

A Christmas Tribute to my son David Summers who passed away suddenly August 21, 2021. This is my first Christmas without you and my heart is broken. I love you and miss you so much. You were such a big part of my life. Merry Christmas in Heaven.
Butler Eagle

Nikki Boyle

In loving memory of our beloved Nikki Boyle who passed away five years ago.
