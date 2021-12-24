In loving memory of our beloved David Cumberland. This is our 13th Christmas without you. Not a day passes that we don’t remember and think of you. Your precious smile and love for all of us made our lives and the holidays wonderful. We love and miss you so very much. Until we meet again.
In memory of my children, Dr. Philip Zarnick and Rene Zarnick. As you shine down from Heaven, shooting stars surround me, making me come to see that death did not part us. You’re always here inside my heart, in my thoughts and in my daily prayers, living on forever.
Another Christmas goes by, I’m thinking of you now. My mother is with you also. You are all together. I told her to tell you hello, I love you. Help me to go on. My tears are warm and flowing. I can never thank God enough for the gift...
In loving memory of Joyce Muscatello, who passed away on December 26, 2015. Or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray that they will come back,. Or you can open your eyes and see all that they left for you. Your heart can be...
On December 9th, 2021, Donna Lee Owens Wyatt went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family. Donna was born October 15th, 1949, to John Nelson Owens and Betty Maxine Owens. She lived in Seymour her whole life and attended the Seymour community school system. While she...
In loving memory of my beloved Michael A. Stivason. Although it’s sad to reminisce on Christmases we knew, this year I shall celebrate in memory of you. I will put away my sorrow with every unshed tear. And concentrate on all the love we shared when you were here.
Remembering our angel in Heaven at Christmas time, Doug Bartmas Jr. That is full of light and love. That special place is Heaven. So the angels took you home. And though you’re in our thoughts each single day throughout the year,. At special times like Christmas, we all wish...
In loving memory of our beloved Jimmy Kennedy. And days before that too. We often speak your name. And a picture in a frame. Which we will never part. We have you in our hearts. Happy Birthday and Merry Christmas. We love you #7.
In loving memory of Brian D. Tebay Jr. This Christmas will be the 16th one without you. Christmas has never felt the same without you. You were always the one that made Christmas joyful. But we will carry on sending you nothing but love. You would be happy to know...
In loving memory of our beloved MaryAnn Gibson’s first Christmas in Heaven. How very much you’re missed. I think you somehow know, for, we feel you beside us no matter where we go. To be reminded of you, we don’t have to go that far, for every night we see your face in every shining star. As every moment passes by, now that Christmas time is here, we’ll be thinking of the joy we shared at this special time of year.
In memory of Les and Allene Bell. Christmas rekindles all the best we’ve ever had. The wonderful traditions you taught us. To make its meaning clear. That was part of Christmas Eve. And though Christmases. Have come and gone. It seems that wishes did come true,. In the lasting...
A Christmas Tribute to my son David Summers who passed away suddenly August 21, 2021. This is my first Christmas without you and my heart is broken. I love you and miss you so much. You were such a big part of my life. Merry Christmas in Heaven.
The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
The singer announced that she said yes to Saved By the Bell reboot star Dexter Darden. She posted photos and the videos from the proposal on Instagram, which happened at a resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico on her 31st birthday on December 20th. The actor also made sure to have their friends and family present during the momentous occasion.
