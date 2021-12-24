ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Nicholas and Joanna Hoszwa

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 2 days ago

In loving memory of our parents Nicholas...

The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
Butler Eagle

David Summers

A Christmas Tribute to my son David Summers who passed away suddenly August 21, 2021. This is my first Christmas without you and my heart is broken. I love you and miss you so much. You were such a big part of my life. Merry Christmas in Heaven.
Butler Eagle

Thomas Hartman Jr.

June 27,1919 - December 20, 2007. Time cannot erase our precious memories of you. You touched our hearts and lives forever. But we know others awaited your arrival there. Someday we will once again be together. Until that time know your family visits a little country cemetery. Where flowers bloom...
Butler Eagle

Regis and Anna Ferrere

In loving memory of our beloved Regis and Anna Ferrere. Who surround us now with love. There within your hearts. And when you hear a heartfelt song.
Butler Eagle

Dr. Philip Zarnick and Rene Zarnick

In memory of my children, Dr. Philip Zarnick and Rene Zarnick. As you shine down from Heaven, shooting stars surround me, making me come to see that death did not part us. You’re always here inside my heart, in my thoughts and in my daily prayers, living on forever.
Times Leader

St. Nicholas visits students at St. Jude School

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. You might have had a few questions on Dec. 6 if you walked around Saint Jude School. Like, why are there so many colorful shoes on student desks? Who is the man with the miter and staff? And why are children so excited to see him?
Butler Eagle

Jimmy Kennedy

In loving memory of our beloved Jimmy Kennedy. And days before that too. We often speak your name. And a picture in a frame. Which we will never part. We have you in our hearts. Happy Birthday and Merry Christmas. We love you #7.
Butler Eagle

Edward Tomasovic

Another Christmas goes by, I’m thinking of you now. My mother is with you also. You are all together. I told her to tell you hello, I love you. Help me to go on. My tears are warm and flowing. I can never thank God enough for the gift...
Butler Eagle

David Cumberland

In loving memory of our beloved David Cumberland. This is our 13th Christmas without you. Not a day passes that we don’t remember and think of you. Your precious smile and love for all of us made our lives and the holidays wonderful. We love and miss you so very much. Until we meet again.
Butler Eagle

Les and Allene Bell

In memory of Les and Allene Bell. Christmas rekindles all the best we’ve ever had. The wonderful traditions you taught us. To make its meaning clear. That was part of Christmas Eve. And though Christmases. Have come and gone. It seems that wishes did come true,. In the lasting...
Victoria Advocate

Saturday Sermon Jesus, St. Nicholas and You

Some complain that Christmas has become too commercialized and too secularized. Far too many people observe the holy day of the Christ mass without any acknowledgment of Christ at all. A store clerk remarked to me: “I don’t know what all the Christmas fuss is all about. It’s just another day.” This guy had no idea of what Christmas is really about. The truth is “no Jesus, no Christmas.” The guy had no faith. He might have shared the same perspective as the fictional character Scrooge. If he had it his way, it would be another day to work and make more money. Or it’s about parties and presents and TV specials without reverence for meditation on the main focus of Christmas, namely, God taking on flesh and blood to save us. It seems like Santa Claus gets more attention than Jesus.
Butler Eagle

Joyce Muscatello

In loving memory of Joyce Muscatello, who passed away on December 26, 2015. Or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray that they will come back,. Or you can open your eyes and see all that they left for you. Your heart can be...
Butler Eagle

Don Zema, Sr. and Randy Zema

In loving memory of Don Zema, Sr., who is spending his 34th Christmas in Heaven, and son, Randy Zema,. for the ones we loved so well.
Butler Eagle

Nikki Boyle

In loving memory of our beloved Nikki Boyle who passed away five years ago.
Butler Eagle

Norma Lee

In loving memory of our beloved Norma Lee who passed away 20 years ago today. I always have, I always will.
Butler Eagle

Doug Bartmas Jr.

Remembering our angel in Heaven at Christmas time, Doug Bartmas Jr. That is full of light and love. That special place is Heaven. So the angels took you home. And though you’re in our thoughts each single day throughout the year,. At special times like Christmas, we all wish...
maciverinstitute.com

A Christmas Lesson from the American St. Nicholas

Dan O’Donnell reflects on a Christmas tinged with sadness and worry and tells the story of an American soldier who gave what he could to make the holiday a little merrier for those in need. December 22, 2021. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. At this, the most joyous time...
Butler Eagle

Honest stranger

On Dec. 17 at noon, I inadvertently left my wallet in the cart at Moraine Pointe Giant Eagle and drove off. Five minutes later they called to tell me someone had found it and turned it in. The wallet was just as I left it: money, bank cards and even...
Butler Eagle

Trudy Funkhouser

In loving memory of our beloved Trudy Funkhouser who passed away four years ago on December 26. You never would have died.

