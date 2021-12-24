ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris tests negative for COVID after exposure to staffer

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, days after extended exposure to a staff member who later tested positive. Harris’s office said she took a PCR test Friday morning and none of the virus was detected. She and...

