Gambia commission finds Jammeh responsible for murders, rape

The death toll from the suicide attack in the eastern city of Beni, on the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern border with Uganda, has risen to seven, officials said Sunday. The Christmas Day bombing at a crowded nightspot in the city centre also wounded 20 people, according to the updated toll issued by the authorities. The military officers currently running the city under the state of emergency have blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), one of the deadliest armed groups in the region, for the attack. "At the current time, the provisional toll comes to eight dead, including a captain of the 22nd brigade who was at the restaurant with his wife and children," as well as the suicide bomber, said Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya.

