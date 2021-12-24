Microsoft joins other exhibitors in skipping CES as pandemic spikes

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is always something special. Sony presented its concept car there in 2020, and this year's edition was set to be just as cool. A recent rumor claims that BMW wants to bring color-changing body panels to the event, and General Motors was going to debut its electric Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EV at the Las Vegas extravaganza too. But the recent spike in Covid-19 cases has forced many big brands to reevaluate their plans for publicity over the next couple of months. According to a report from Reuters, GM CEO Mary Barra, who was scheduled to give a keynote speech on January 5, has now opted to give the speech remotely, revealing the new electric truck online at the same time.

