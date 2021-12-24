ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Microsoft joins other exhibitors in skipping CES as pandemic spikes

By KNPR News Wire Services
knpr
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Consumer Electronics Show — Las Vegas’ biggest tradeshow — took another blow Friday as Microsoft joined other tech giants in skipping the show because of the spike in the pandemic. Microsoft said in a statement that “after reviewing the latest data on the...

knpr.org

Comments / 0

 

CNET

CES 2022: Microsoft, Google, Intel are latest to drop out over COVID surge

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. CES 2022 continues to lose major exhibitors as the omicron variant creates a spike in coronavirus infections. On Friday, Microsoft confirmed that it will no longer appear in person at the Las Vegas tech show, which starts Jan. 5.
Even after Google, Microsoft become recent to backed out, CES 2022 will take place

We have previously reported that Google, Microsoft and other major tech giants have backed out of the CES 2022. But, the association stays unfazed by the dropping out of big participants. The team has no intentions to cancel the event or host it virtually. In the past, major technology companies such as Twitter, Amazon and Pinterest had backed out of the event due to Omicron concerns.
AFP

Major tech firms join Consumer Electronics Show exodus

Big-name tech firms such as Google, Lenovo and Intel on Thursday cancelled plans to attend next month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, joining an exodus fueled by fear of Covid-19. The three are part of a growing list of companies opting not to put employees at risk by staffing events, exhibits or briefings at the annual gadget extravaganza. "After careful consideration we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022," a spokesperson with US internet giant Google said. "We've been closely monitoring the development of the Omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams."
Phone Arena

Google cancels CES 2022 physical attendance due to Omicron scare

Google won’t be physically present at CES 2022, as the company has officially announced its withdrawal from the show. “After careful consideration, we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022. We’ve been closely monitoring the development of the Omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams,” Google said in a statement to TechCrunch.
Deadline

Apple Employees Group Calls For Christmas Eve Boycott Of Company: “Don’t Shop In Stores. Don’t Shop Online”

A group of Apple workers in retail and corporate has issued a plea for the company’s employees to walk out or call out on Christmas Eve. The group has dubbed itself Apple Together. “Calling all Apple workers and patrons!” read the Tweet, “Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions.” Calling all Apple workers and patrons! Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions. Strike funds are available for participants: https://t.co/xYESzWc196. Don't cross the picket line.#AppleWalkout 🖤✊ pic.twitter.com/U9OexqTLv9 — Apple Together (@AppleLaborers) December 23, 2021 The patrons reference is interesting. Apple Together...
CarBuzz.com

Major US Brands Decide To Ditch CES 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is always something special. Sony presented its concept car there in 2020, and this year's edition was set to be just as cool. A recent rumor claims that BMW wants to bring color-changing body panels to the event, and General Motors was going to debut its electric Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EV at the Las Vegas extravaganza too. But the recent spike in Covid-19 cases has forced many big brands to reevaluate their plans for publicity over the next couple of months. According to a report from Reuters, GM CEO Mary Barra, who was scheduled to give a keynote speech on January 5, has now opted to give the speech remotely, revealing the new electric truck online at the same time.
reviewjournal.com

Microsoft out of CES; Organizers say show will still go on as planned

Microsoft Corp., one of the most influential exhibitors at CES, has joined the ranks of technology companies that have opted not to attend the 2022 show. But organizers of CES say vaccination requirements, masking and the availability of free COVID-19 test kits — and the fact that there will be fewer people coming — will keep show attendees safe next month.
The Verge

CES 2022 loses Microsoft in Las Vegas over COVID fears

Microsoft is the latest company to drop a physical presence at CES, as the increased prevalence of COVID-19 spooks exhibitors. It joins a growing list of major companies ditching the world’s largest technology show. “After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft has decided not...
kfgo.com

Microsoft will not participate physically at CES -The Verge

(Reuters) – Microsoft became the latest big tech company to drop out of next month’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) physically because of worries about the spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, the Verge reported https://bit.ly/3mz282K on Friday. Microsoft joins other firms including General Motors Co and Alphabet Inc’s Google that...
The Verge

CES 2022 organizers insist in-person events will go on even as more exhibitors pull back

The pace of companies announcing they will forego the in-person parts of CES 2022 has only increased in the last 24 hours, with major companies like Intel and Google announcing their decisions on Thursday afternoon. Despite a growing list of cancellations that includes exhibitors, advertisers, and most tech media organizations we can name (including The Verge), the Consumer Technology Association that puts on the event says it will push forward with in-person events.
RENO, NV
TechCrunch

GM is also dropping its CES exhibit, organizers still planning in-person show

Over 2200 companies are confirmed to participate in person at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Our focus remains on convening the tech industry and giving those who cannot attend in person the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally. CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Given CES’ comprehensive health measures — vaccination requirement, masking and availability of COVID-19 tests — coupled with lower attendance and social distancing measures, we are confident that attendees and exhibitors can have a socially distanced but worthwhile and productive event in Las Vegas, or while experiencing it online.
TechCrunch

As exhibitors mull attendance amid omicron, CES organizers stand firm

CES 2020 made it in just under the wire, in terms of global shutdowns. For the 2021 show, its organizers at the CTA (very smartly) opted not to risk it and went entirely virtual. CES 2022 had been on track for a return — albeit a muted one that would play out as a kind of hybrid event for many involved.
