Religion

Christmas ‘colors’

By JORDAN THOMAS HALL
 1 day ago

Noah has been enjoying the countdown to Christmas. Linda made...

Taste Of Home

Joanna Gaines Just Shared Photos of Her Christmas Trees, and We Love Them All

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a winter wonderland home for Christmas? Decorating the house with my mom and sister when I was younger kept the seasonal magic alive, but as we grew up, I felt it start to slip. That’s why my family slowly started getting together again for wine and Christmas decorating at my folks’ place. And, truthfully, it really has brought the magic back into my holiday mood.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Rudo#Rips
metaflix.com

Fans Can Tour the ‘A Christmas Story’ House and Even Sleep There Too

A fun family debate this holiday season while sitting around the dinner table would be to argue over which flick deserves the title of the ultimate Christmas movie. Sure, there’d be those who assert that a classic such as “Miracle on 34th Street” or a family favorite such as “Home Alone” may reign supreme. But for my money, 1983’s “A Christmas Story” checks all the boxes and deserves to don the illustrious Christmas movie crown.
MOVIES
themanual.com

The Best Christmas TV Episodes of All Time

For many people, the holidays are a time for good food, family, and plenty of general merriment. Even as they celebrate the holiday, though, many people also look for seasonal entertainment that can help them get into the Christmas spirit. Thankfully, there are plenty of TV shows that are more than willing to supply that entertainment. Not every TV show has done a Christmas episode, but many, many of them have at one point or another.
TV SHOWS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
theodysseyonline.com

The Best Part of December Nights Is Looking At Christmas Lights In Neighborhoods!

December is the month where neighborhoods put on their Christmas lights. Christmas lights show their Christmas spirit. During the daytime, the lights are not on. At nighttime, the lights are on. They blend with the night. They make the dark not scary as you drive. The lights are very beautiful and colorful. You can look at them as you drive to your destination. Christmas lights show that people are passionate about Christmas. These lights make us feel the spirit as well.
digsdigs.com

45 Bottle Brush Christmas Trees For Holiday Decor

A Christmas tree is the main holiday decoration in every home and if we take faux Christmas trees, there are lots of materials to make them: felt, PVC pipes, books, frames, ornaments and so on. Bottle brushes are amazing for making little Christmas trees to decorate your space, and they look like real ones but smaller. These are pretty small and not very small pieces that are easy to dye and decorate if you want, you may find lots of tutorials on the web. They can be used throughout your home to create a holiday feel everywhere, and here are the most popular ways to use them.
HOME & GARDEN
attractionsmagazine.com

‘Christmas in Color’ drive-through display lights up Kissimmee

The “Christmas in Color” animated light show at Island H2O Live! water park in Kissimmee, Fla. lets visitors make merry memories from the comfort of their own car. Founded in 2015 by Wonderland Entertainment owner Richard Holdman, this mile-long holiday lights and music experience began with one residential display in 2006 and morphed into nine drive-through shows across the country.
KISSIMMEE, FL
HipHopDX.com

Ja Rule Happily Giving His Kids NFTs For Christmas - & No, Not The Fyre Fest Cheese Sandwich

Ja Rule is a father to three children who are either in their teens or 20s. So instead of Barbies, G.I. Joes and Legos, the Murder Inc. vet is gifting them more “mature” Christmas presents this year — non-fungible tokens. According to Page Six, he’s committed to making Christmas special for everyone in his family — and that includes helping them make smart investments.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
THEATER & DANCE
jewishaz.com

Meet the inventive Jewish baker behind this year’s most colorful Christmas(y) cookies

(JTA) — For Elana Berusch, every season is cookie season. Berusch, a Denver-based baker and food scientist, marked January by whipping up some pink-and-white cookies, in a bright twist on the classic Jewish deli treat; honored summer with a tart decorated to look like a watermelon; and celebrated Thanksgiving by baking pumpkin pie into a chocolate-chip dough.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hello Magazine

19 brilliant photos of the royals looking festive at Christmas

Christmas is just days away, and in the past, these royals have helped get us into the festive spirit. From little Prince George sucking on a candy cane to Prince William building his very own gingerbread house, they love celebrating this very special time of the year. And who can forget how delighted Prince Charles looked when he met Santa Claus?
WORLD
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Holiday Coloring Contest in Holland

If you are looking for a fun holiday activity that doesn't involve the mess then you may want to take part in this years Holiday Coloring Contest in Holland. All children up to `12 years old are invited to participate in the contest which is happening through December 23rd. The winner of the contest will receive a $25 gift card to Peachwave.
HOLLAND, MI

