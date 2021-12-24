Making Beautiful Lives

Each year the Palo Duro Cowboy Church hosts the Cowboy Nativity and this year was the first year I was able to go and see it live and it was amazing. Driving into the church parking lot, everyone was so friendly and kind and directed us where to go. The further you pull in you were greeted by some wonderful cowgirls who offered up hot chocolate and cookies. Bonus! They were homemade cookies, I got white chocolate macadamia cookies and did I share? Nope, because those are my favorites. They gave us a flyer that had the descriptions of all the scenes and it also had a QR code, if opened on your phone, it narrated the different scenes as we drove past.

CANYON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO