Religion

Making Beautiful Lives

By Dale Slone
troublesomecreektimes.com
 1 day ago

It is good to praise the Lord and make music to...

www.troublesomecreektimes.com

wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
Mix 94.1

The Cowboy Christmas Live Nativity in Canyon Was Amazingly Beautiful

Each year the Palo Duro Cowboy Church hosts the Cowboy Nativity and this year was the first year I was able to go and see it live and it was amazing. Driving into the church parking lot, everyone was so friendly and kind and directed us where to go. The further you pull in you were greeted by some wonderful cowgirls who offered up hot chocolate and cookies. Bonus! They were homemade cookies, I got white chocolate macadamia cookies and did I share? Nope, because those are my favorites. They gave us a flyer that had the descriptions of all the scenes and it also had a QR code, if opened on your phone, it narrated the different scenes as we drove past.
CANYON, TX
talkhouse.com

How Entering a Beauty Pageant Helped Me Make My Debut Feature

In an all-white futuristic room, I sit upright with a fake smile plastered across my face as a cosmetic doctor gives a talk on the “science” of beauty. Her first tip, which I may never wipe clean from my memory, is that posing with your head tilted slightly downwards, to look diminutive and vulnerable, exudes fertility and gives men the message that you’re demure, helpless and in need of protection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cincinnati Herald

Help Save Lives: Win a Herald Beauty Gift Bag

If you follow me on Instagram @morganangeliqueowens, my blog Professional Pretty and my writing for Herald Beauty – you know that I talk a lot about health/wellness for minority women. True beauty comes from the inside out. I’ve teamed up with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® to help save lives. Did you know, Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women and new moms?
ADVOCACY
rachaelrayshow.com

3 Beautifully Festive Floral Arrangements That Make Thoughtful Christmas Gifts

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The holidays are all about showing our family members how much they mean to us, both near and far. That's...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets

A small Indonesian community is celebrating Christmas by performing traditional shadow puppet shows about the birth of Christ as the pandemic shutters most public performances. The country has been hard-hit by Covid with the virus also disrupting the puppet group's shows. Founder Indra Suroinggeno said it was important to put on the performances -- featuring colourful Jesus, Mary and Joseph puppets -- because previously they were held exclusively in churches on Christmas day. "Although public performances are rare due to the pandemic, we keep practising within the community in order to preserve the tradition," he said.
RELIGION
WEKU

Photos: Whirling dervish ritual honors Rumi, the Sufi mystic poet

KONYA, Turkey — Each year, thousands of people travel to the Turkish city of Konya to attend a weeklong series of events and ceremonies that mark the death of the 13th-century Islamic poet, scholar and Sufi mystic Jalaladdin Rumi. Instead of mourning his death, however, the ceremonies celebrate what...
RELIGION
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
TheConversationAU

Miracles and magic: the dual stories at the heart of Christmas

Christmas, at least in Western countries like Australia, brings together diverse myths and European traditions. Santa magically produces and delivers presents to the entire world in one night, hot Australians dream of a white Christmas, Jesus’s miraculous birth to a young virgin is re-enacted in nativity plays, and Christians gather to worship and celebrate the great mystery that this baby is God incarnate (God made flesh). There is plenty of magic, mystery and miraculous activity to be found in these traditions. Is this what is meant by “the magic of Christmas Day” as Celine Dion croons? Magic and miracles are treated...
RELIGION
Amarillo Globe-News

Shelburne: Christmas and Easter explain each other

Christmas can bless us if it causes us to see more clearly what God intended to do for us when he showed up as a newborn baby in that Bethlehem manger. If singing the glorious carols of the season and reading again the scriptures of Advent awaken us to the ongoing impact of the Incarnation (of God becoming a man), then this holy season can lift us up far beyond anything we may find in the glitter...
AMARILLO, TX
Allure

Aretha Franklin's Beauty Legacy Lives on Through the Respect Film

The lead artists behind hair and makeup share the behind-the-scenes moments that made this must-see film so mesmerizing. Jennifer Hudson's bellowing voice fills every corner, every crevice of the church as she sings "Amazing Grace," adjusting her vocals to fully embody Aretha Franklin and pay her "respect." The Director, Liesel Tommy, yells cut — but Hudson keeps going. "Jennifer couldn't stop," Lawrence Davis, lead hairstylist for the Franklin biopic Respect shares.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
justjaredjr.com

JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
CELEBRITIES

