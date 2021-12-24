ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lady Crusaders Earn Two Wins

By ohtadmin
troublesomecreektimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKeely Shepherd drives to the goalThe June Buchanan Lady Crusaders...

www.troublesomecreektimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailypostathenian.com

Tigers earn win, Lady Tigers fall to Livingston

LOUDON - Both games involving Meigs County in the Loudon Christmas Classic on Wednesday were runaway victories. Unfortunately, only one Meigs County team was on the favorable side. The Lady Tigers lost 69-34 to a big and talented Livingston Academy squad. The Tigers got revenge, however, with an 87-35 obliteration...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
Columbia Star

Whipple earns win No. 800

Irmo head basketball coach Tim Whipple captured his 800th win following a 69-36 defeat of the Chapin Eagles Saturday, December 18. “It’s certainly something special,” Whipple said. “I’ve never put much emphasis on a game or certain situation. I’ve always tried to approach things that once a game is done it’s over and we move on. It’s something I’ll reflect on at some point in time. It’s very special, but to me it was just another game and now we’re ready to play in the tournament coming up.”
IRMO, SC
South Reporter

Lions, Lady Rebs roll to wins

Devin Moore carried his dunking show to Hickory Flat Thursday night. The senior scored a gamehigh 18 points, several of those coming on slams, as the H.W. Byers Lions dominated the Rebels 77-33 in Region 3-1A action. The two schools from neighboring counties split on the night as the Lady...
HICKORY FLAT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy