Lady Crusaders Earn Two Wins

Irmo head basketball coach Tim Whipple captured his 800th win following a 69-36 defeat of the Chapin Eagles Saturday, December 18. “It’s certainly something special,” Whipple said. “I’ve never put much emphasis on a game or certain situation. I’ve always tried to approach things that once a game is done it’s over and we move on. It’s something I’ll reflect on at some point in time. It’s very special, but to me it was just another game and now we’re ready to play in the tournament coming up.”

IRMO, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO