County shocked by sudden loss of community leader

(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved all accounts payable as presented : approved the Tax Levy ordinance for fiscal year 2022 with no increases included : agreed to accept proposals for liability, property, workers’ compensation, auto, and miscellaneous insurance coverages for 2022 from the Illinois Municipal League Risk Management group : agreed to apply for a FEMA grant to purchase equipment for the Olney Fire Department : accepted the $5,800 bid from Trenton Gray to demolish the property at 1126 East Butler Street : approved an additional IMRF payment worth $65,000 : approved the appointments of Brandt Patterson to the Board of Fire & Police Commissioners and Sharon Behnke to the Tree Board : and after a short closed session to discuss real property and personnel, the Council approved an ordinance for slight increases of the wage rates for Paid-on-Call Firefighters, for all Part-Time Employees, and for all Summer Recreation Employees : with the December 27th, 2021, meeting cancelled by the Council, the next regular meeting for the Olney City Council will be January 10th, 2022.

OLNEY, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO