Christmas House Tour Video 2021

By Melissa @ The Inspired Room
theinspiredroom.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMerry Christmas, friends. Welcome to a little video of our Christmas house (we will have a post of photos coming up soon too). We have only lived here for two months but we are blessed to be “home for Christmas.” Although this will be the first Christmas in over thirty that...

theinspiredroom.net

Comments / 0

Upworthy

One strand of Christmas lights connecting two homes grows into a touching community light display

It all began last November with one man's thoughtful gesture to show support for a neighbor who was going through a tough time. The single strand of white Christmas lights Matt Riggs hung from his home to his neighbor Kim Morton's house directly across the street was meant to let her know that their families were always connected despite their pandemic isolation. "I was reaching out to Kim to literally brighten her world," Riggs—who also left a tin of homemade cookies on her doorstep—told The Washington Post. The 48-year-old explained that he knew Morton was facing a dark time as she'd told him about her struggle with depression and anxiety.
POLITICS
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
recipetineats.com

The Annual Christmas Selfie 2021

Wishing you a very Merry Christmas, delivered to you the traditional RecipeTin way: with the annual dodgy Christmas Selfie!. Regular readers have heard me say it before, swearing that this is the year I will get organised to take “proper” nice Christmas photos of Dozer and I to send out with Christmas wishes. Yet somehow, as with every year (though this year, I do have an excuse of renovations. moving back home, and the cookbook!), here I am the day before Christmas, scrambling to take said photo.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fox11online.com

PHOTOS: Best of Chime In Christmas lights

(WLUK) -- There may not be snow on the ground to reflect this year's lights on Christmas, but many in Northeast Wisconsin are doing their best to provide holiday cheer. Lots of people shared photos and videos of their light displays with us through Chime In. Send yours here:. Go...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merry Christmas#True Meaning Of Christmas
tribuneledgernews.com

JAMES KILGORE: A recipe for a merry Christmas

Beginning with the December night in 1956 when I proposed marriage, this is our 65th year as a couple. Memories fight for preeminence when the bank is so full. When I think of home and Christmas, the smells of the season rise to the top. When Ruth gets in the kitchen, the odors of baking and seasoning are as irresistible as she is. The special tarts, the hot dishes, the varieties of cookies, and desserts are a challenge to my “all you can eat” manhood. Christmas brings a feast of food, fun, and fellowship around the table with family and friends. But the recipe I have in mind today, however, has to do with the ingredients which build memories for the family in this season.
FOOD & DRINKS
easternshorepost.com

Eastern Shore Christmas Lights Tour: Northern Accomack

Nominations were spread out in northern Accomack County, so rather than providing a route, the ocations are given for light tourists to pick and choose. They are few but mighty and well worth your time. A photo cannot do justice to the elaborate Lights on Gladding, 26518 Gladding Road, Mears...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
deeranddeerhunting.com

Merry Deerhunting Christmas

A very Merry Christmas to all my fellow hunting, fishing, trapping, conservation families around the world. What a wonderful hunting season it has been so far, and more importantly, what a wonderful hunting season it will continue to be for many of us well into the New Year of 2022.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
simplyfullofdelight.com

Preschool Christmas Hats – Free Santa Hat Template

Looking for an incredibly fun Christmas craft idea? Your kids will love making their own preschool Christmas hats with the free printable Santa Hat template!. These free printable Christmas Hat templates are a simple way to make a DIY Santa hat that will bring joy to your little ones this holiday season!
LIFESTYLE
Odyssey

50+ Most Funny Christmas Jokes for Kids and Adults

We have reached the point from where you can count the arrival of the Christmas festival on your fingers. Christmas is one of the friskiest and funkiest festivals in the world. The fun of Christmas can be amplified a multitude of times by sending crispy merry Christmas jokes to near and dear ones. Not only funny Christmas jokes will induce cheer to the whole environment but also give everyone a needed chance to make fun of each other and get nostalgic about childhood memories. To save you from the daunting process of carving hilarious Christmas jokes on your own, we have come up with a handful of the most funny Christmas jokes that are capable enough to rib-tickle the funny bone of the most stubborn guy in your family.
ENTERTAINMENT
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
fox35orlando.com

'Christmas Spectacular' Stetson mansion holiday tour

"The house that hats built" is currently open for its self-guided Christmas tour in DeLand. Good Day Orlando's David Martin gives you a glimpse into the reason USA Today has called it "The best holiday home tour in Florida."
ORLANDO, FL
Distractify

25 Funny Christmas Memes to Keep the Whole Table Laughing

There are some things that you just can't do Christmas without: friends, family, presents, food, and humor in the form of memes!. Everything and everyone under the sun from Greta Thunberg to Nick Cannon to even days of the week have now been memed, so it stands to reason that the holiday season is no exception.
SNOOP DOGG
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Christmas Eve at the airport

Dana Vanderark submitted this photo and note: “Went to go fly Christmas Eve. Found this jolly guy getting ready to start up. I had a quick conversation with him. According to him, he was renting the 172 for the day and will have it back in the morning. His normal aircraft was down for annual and he had a mission he had to complete. He was a little vague on the details of the flight. I asked if he filed IFR, he responded with yes. He did admit that he hasn’t shot an approach in a year, so I don’t think he is current and I’m not sure of the legality of that! Merry Christmas!”
PHOTOGRAPHY

