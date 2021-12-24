ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird River Resources Announces AGM Results

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE:BDR) (the "Corporation") reports that the 2020 Annual Meeting of shareholders was held December 22, 2021 and that all matters...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

James Bay Resources Limited Announces Stock Option Grants

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - James Bay Resources Limited (CSE: JBR) ("James Bay" or the "Company") announced today the grant of incentive stock options as compensation to certain directors, officers and management.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Aardvark Capital and 2766604 Ontario Ltd. Execute Business Combination Agreement for Proposed Qualifying Transaction and Announce Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement of Subscription Rec

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - Aardvark Capital Corp. (TSXV: ACCA.P) (the "Company") and 2766604 Ontario Ltd. ("GoldCo", and together with the Company, the "Parties") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement dated December 24, 2021 (the "Business Combination Agreement") in respect of the previously-announced arm's length Qualifying Transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction"), as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Corporate Finance Manual (the "Manual"). In addition, the Parties are pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, GoldCo has increased the maximum size of its previously announced private placement (the "Concurrent Financing") of subscription receipts of GoldCo, and now intends to complete the Concurrent Financing for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$16,000,000. Further details of the Qualifying Transaction and the Concurrent Financing may be found in the prior news releases of the Company dated July 16, 2021, October 12, 2021, and November 8, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Choom Announces Private Placement of C$500,000

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - Choom Holdings Inc.(CSE: CHOO) (OTCQB: CHOOF)("Choom" or the "Company"), a Canadian retail company focused on delivering a high quality cannabis experience through its elevated service, is pleased to to announce a non-brokered private placement of 10,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one transferable warrant exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance (the "Closing Date"). The private placement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the securities will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holding(s)

Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) USA. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City of registered...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Thompson
StreetInsider.com

Golden Independence Announces M&I Resource of 506,052 Gold Ounces and Inferred Resource of 905,146 Gold Ounces at the Independence Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) ("Golden Independence") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Company's flagship Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces Drill Results from the “White Point” Target

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / December 17, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC") is pleased to announce assay results that confirm the existence of a gold system at the "White Point" target, located on the Nevada portion of its USA flagship Gold Springs project.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Completes the Acquisition of Storm Resources Ltd. and Announces Timing of 2022 Budget Release

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2021) - Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) ("Canadian Natural" or the "Company") announces that the previously announced acquisition by Canadian Natural of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Storm Resources Ltd. ("Storm") pursuant to a plan of arrangement has been completed.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Big Ridge Gold Provides AGM Results, New Board Addition and Options Grant

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (OTCQB: ALVLF) ("Big Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the election of Kristina Bates to the Company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 14, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Flow-through Non-brokered Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(OTCQX:CMRZF)(FSE:D7H0) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement consisting of the issuance of up to 10,700,000 common shares (each, a "Share") issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Quebec) at a price of $0.28 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering"). Insiders may participate in the Offering.
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Kinross Announced An Agreement To Acquire Great Bear Resources

The best performing precious metal for the week was platinum, up 1.01%, likely responding to substitution demand. The Perth Mint said gold coin and minted bar sales totaled 115,872 ounces last month, the highest since March, according to figures on its website. Sales surged 94% in November from 59,750 ounces in October, according to previously released data. Sales rose due to an increasing appetite for physical bullion and the release of the Perth Mint’s 2022-dated Australian Kangaroo series, said Neil Vance, general manager of Minted Products.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic'). The Company also announces the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 30, 2021. Shareholders unanimously approved all items put forward by the board of directors of the Company (the 'Board') and Management, as outlined in the Company's management information circular dated October 22, 2021 (the 'Information Circular').
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. (In Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of December 9, 2021, it has completed its non-brokered private placement, raising total gross proceeds of approximately $1.1 million (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted of 3,692,500 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.30 per Flow-Through Share.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Skeena Closes Strategic Investment from Franco-Nevada

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on December 23, 2021, it closed the structured non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") announced on December 13, 2021 with Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Empress Royalty Fully Funds Sierra Antapite Gold Stream & Increases Revenue

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB: EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has fully funded the US$10M gold stream agreement (the "Stream") by making the final payment of US$2.5M of the gold stream agreement on the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru owned by Sierra Sun Group ("Sierra Sun").
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Li-Metal Raises Over $19 Million from the Exercise of Share Purchase Warrants

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has raised CAD$19,462,275 from the exercise of 10,500,000 share warrants with an exercise price of CAD$ 1.85355 per warrant (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's warrant indenture dated September 7, 2021 (the "Warrant Indenture"), and subsequently accelerated as per the terms of the Warrant Indenture (refer to news release dated November 23, 2021). As of today, the Company has approximately CAD$38.0 million in cash and equivalents.
BUSINESS
ourcommunitynow.com

Mila Resources wowed by first drill results at Kathleen Valley

Mila Resources PLC (LSE:MILA)’s chief geologist hailed first drilling results from its Kathleen Valley project in Australia as some of the “best he had seen” in thirty years of mining. “This has to be one of the most consistent and best overall gold intersections I've seen in my 30-year career,
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Netcompany Group A/S (the "Company" or "Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from The Capital Group Companies, Inc., regarding their indirect voting rights in Netcompany.
STOCKS
Spotlight News

GE to produce zero waste blades by 2030

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business, recently announced it will produce zero waste blades by 2030, a significant milestone for the industry as it seeks to reduce the carbon footprint of its products. The commitment represents a step forward in the company’s sustainability journey after becoming the first carbon neutral […]
ENVIRONMENT

