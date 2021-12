Boris Johnson has shelved a decision on tougher Covid restrictions for the new year holiday until after Christmas, prompting an accusation that he is “paralysed” by cabinet infighting.Time is running out to act before 2022 arrives after the prime minister stayed silent, even as daily UK infections topped 100,000 for the first time and the rest of the UK imposed crackdowns.The cabinet – whose approval is needed for new measures – is “not expected” to meet before Christmas and neither is a decision on the recall of parliament, The Independent understands.Next Wednesday is thought to be the last day...

