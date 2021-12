Sheffield described crypto as a “technological phenomenon” and said that many of Visa’s clients believe that it is “the future of money”. Visa Head of Crypto Cuy Sheffield has revealed that the payments company will continue to provide cryptocurrency services to users. Speaking in an interview with NDTV, on the launch of Visa’s Global Crypto Advisory, Sheffield discussed bitcoin, altcoins and NFTs. He went on to refer to crypto as a “technological phenomenon” and went on to reveal that many of Visa’s clients believe that there is a place for it in the future of finance.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO