IIHF Cancels U18 Women’s World Championship, Other Events

By Josh Erickson
prohockeyrumors.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec 24: The IIHF has made it official, canceling six tournaments for January. President Luc Tardif released the following statement:. These are hard facts to have to face, and as with last year we must take the difficult decision to cancel men’s and women’s IIHF events, including the women’s...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

The Hockey News

IIHF Cancels all January Events Due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another major chunk of events on the hockey calendar. The International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Friday morning that, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases that have plagued organized sports over the past several weeks, the difficult decision has been made to cancel all events that were scheduled to held in January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sportsnet.ca

Hockey world not impressed with cancellation of women’s under-18 worlds

The International Ice Hockey Federation’s cancellation of the under-18 women’s world championship for a second straight year over COVID-19 concerns has drawn sharp criticism while the men’s world junior hockey championship appears ready to start on schedule on Sunday in Alberta. Here’s a sampling of the reaction:...
SPORTS
prohockeyrumors.com

2021 Spengler Cup Cancelled Due To COVID-19

The 2021 Spengler Cup won’t be taking place due to COVID-19 cases affecting teams within the tournament, per The Hockey News’ Steven Ellis. The tournament was set to begin tomorrow, December 26th. A severe number of cases today within the NL’s HC Davos organization, the hosts of the tournament, forced the cancellation after the Canadian national squad and HC Ambri-Piotta (NL) also backed out.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luc Tardif
knightsonice.com

2022 IIHF World Junior Championships Start Today, Four Vegas Prospects Will Represent Their Country

Today is the start of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships taking place in Red Deer and Edmonton in Alberta. The Golden Knights will be well represented at the tournament, as there are four draft picks who are representing their country. For those interested in taking in the tournament and checking out some of the future Knights, we thought we’d put together some basic information on what teams are playing, what time the games are, and how to watch.
HOCKEY
The Independent

Double Olympic champion Adam Peaty targets unbeatable time

Two-time Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty has set his sights on a time that can never be beaten.Peaty and his coach Mel Marshall have developed “Project Immortal” and he believes setting tough goals is what keeps him motivated to raise his level.Peaty failed to come close to his own world record in the Tokyo Olympics but feels interruptions from Covid had an impact on that.With the long-term future set on the Olympics in Paris and Los Angeles Peaty wants to write his name in history with a time that will stand the test of all time.Peaty told Sky...
SPORTS
thecomeback.com

IIHF blasted after canceling women’s U18 worlds for second-straight year but allowing men’s world juniors to proceed

The sports world is facing numerous challenges around the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, leading to cancellations, postponements, and players withdrawing from tournaments. One particular cancellation Friday drew a lot of fire; that would be the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision to cancel all of their tournaments starting in January, most notably including the women’s U18 world championships in Sweden (but also lower levels of that event, and lower levels of the men’s U20 world championships), but proceed with the men’s U20 world championships (which officially begin on Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, Canada). And that release offered a very suspect rationale for not rescheduling the women’s event, saying “Due to league commitments within Sweden during possible postponement dates, it was determined that it will not be possible to move the women’s U18s to a later date.”
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Omicron#Espn#The Division Ia#Division Ii U18#U18 Men S Championship
The Independent

Raymond Van Barneveld’s world championship comes to an end against Rob Cross

Raymond Van Barneveld’s PDC World Championship return ended with a 3-1 second-round loss to former champion Rob Cross.Van Barneveld, a five-time world champion across the PDC and BDO versions, retired after a first-round loss at the tournament two years ago only to return late in 2020.He could not have made a better start against 11th seed Cross, the 2018 champion, making three 180s in the opening set and a 170 checkout in the second leg.But the 54-year-old Dutchman’s form deteriorated thereafter and Cross played well enough to dominate the last three sets, losing just three legs.Cross admitted he struggled to...
SPORTS
prohockeyrumors.com

NHL Extends Holiday Break, Postpones December 27th Games

The NHL announced per a tweet Friday evening that all games scheduled to take place on Monday, December 27 are postponed in order to provide for adequate COVID-19 testing results after teams return from the holiday break. Teams are still permitted to return to practice on Sunday, December 26. There...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Czechia Announces Final Roster For 2022 WJC

After their pre-tournament game against Switzerland was cancelled yesterday due to COVID-19 concerns, Czechia has named their final roster for the 2022 World Junior Championships which begin in earnest on December 26. Two names in particular of note on this team are David Jiricek and Jiri Kulich, who are both...
NHL
