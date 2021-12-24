Austin Mahone Debuts 'One Time' Visualizer, Teases More New Music

Grimes has unveiled the ultimate fantasy-themed music video for her latest song “Player of Games.” The video first sees Grimes playing chess with a medieval knight, which eventually leads into a lightsaber battle and then to a regular sword fight. “Huge thanks to the team on this they bled for this one, or at least we all got food poisoning haha,” Grimes wrote on Instagram. The video was directed by Anton Tammi, who Grimes also thanks in her Instagram post.” Extra special shout out to Anton, this was definitely one of the coolest collaborative experiences I’ve ever had.” Creative direction and story credits were done by Grimes herself. Check out the video below.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO