Austin Mahone Debuts 'One Time' Visualizer, Teases More New Music

While we wait to confirm whether or not Beyoncé and Solange kept the original Proud Family theme song, the eldest of the Knowles sisters has finally released new music.
Tina Knowles-Lawson announced the arrival of her forthcoming show on Facebook Watch, Talks With Mama Tina, and Bey—along with her children, Blue, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—have provided the vocals for the series’ theme song.
Bey sings, “Whatever it is, we can talk about it/Tell me how you feel; we can talk about it/Say what’s on your mind, we can talk about it/Simple conversations with no limitations/Come and have a talk with Mama...
