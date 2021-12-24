ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

How This Instrument, Called a Kakaki, Is Used to Greet and Acknowledge Royalty in Africa

By Inside Edition Staff
foxwilmington.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the kakaki. It’s a traditional African musical instrument played at official ceremonies for the emirs, sultans, and kings. The kakaki, a metal trumpet about 10...

foxwilmington.com

persecution.org

45 Mostly Christian Farmers Murdered in Nigeria

The herdsmen launched a series of attacks from December 17 through December 19. They were reportedly in response to the killing of a Fulani herder, which the herders blamed on the local Tiv farmers, said AFP. The Nigerian government and much of the international community like to define these attacks...
INDIA
AFP

Ethiopia govt claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels

Ethiopia's government said on Wednesday its soldiers had recaptured a city in southern Tigray from Tigrayan fighters, marking its first major advance inside the war-torn region in many months and dashing hopes for peace following a rebel retreat. But the TPLF mounted a shock comeback, recapturing most of Tigray by June and then advancing into Afar and Amhara.
POLITICS
BBC

Congolese rumba wins Unesco protected status

One of the most influential genres of African music and dance, Congolese rumba, now has Unesco-protected status. It is the culmination of campaigning by two countries - the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring Congo-Brazzaville. They both occupy what was once the ancient kingdom of Kongo - where the sinuous...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Senegal's president calls on Africa to harmonise oil legislation

DAKAR, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Africa needs harmonised oil legislation to avoid ruinous competition among its oil-producing nations as they vie for investors, Senegal's President Macky Sall told an oil conference on Thursday. Sall said that as some developed nations push for an end to investments in fossil fuels, particularly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

The race to defuse Congo's carbon bomb

BOLOMBA TERRITORY, Democratic Republic of Congo - The parishioner approached the pastor after morning prayer to tell him she'd had a dream the night before - a premonition, really - that a White man would walk into their remote village soon and change their lives forever. The arrival of professor...
CHINA
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
The Independent

In Africa, rescuing the languages that Western tech ignores

Computers have become amazingly precise at translating spoken words to text messages and scouring huge troves of information for answers to complex questions. At least, that is, so long as you speak English or another of the world’s dominant languages. But try talking to your phone in Yoruba, Igbo or any number of widely spoken African languages and you’ll find glitches that can hinder access to information, trade, personal communications, customer service and other benefits of the global tech economy.“We are getting to the point where if a machine doesn’t understand your language it will be like it never...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
ANIMALS
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Mali: West condemns Russian mercenaries 'deployment'

More than a dozen Western allies have condemned what they say is the deployment of Russian mercenaries to Mali. They said it could "further deteriorate the security situation in West Africa", which is battling Jihadist groups. The 15 European nations and Canada accused Russia of providing material support in the...
POLITICS

