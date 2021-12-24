ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawler: More on Investor Purchases of Residential Homes: Pretium

Today, in the Real Estate Newsletter: Lawler: More on Investor Purchases of Residential Homes: Pretium. “In a report last month, I wrote about how data from Redfin...

Real Estate Newsletter Articles this Week

At the Calculated Risk Real Estate Newsletter this week:. • Lawler: More on Investor Purchases of Residential Homes: Pretium. • New Home Sales: Record 110 thousand homes have not been started New Home Prices Are Up 20% Year-over-year. • Existing-Home Sales Increased to 6.46 million in November Inventory down 13.3%...
What Rising Home Prices Mean for Your Real Estate Investments

U.S. home prices rose 16% during the year's third quarter. Home prices saw double-digit gains in 78% of markets. Higher home values can benefit real estate investors -- but also cost them. It's no secret that U.S. property values are up across the board (and if you're not convinced, ask...
Freddie Mac: Mortgage Serious Delinquency Rate decreased in November

Freddie Mac reported that the Single-Family serious delinquency rate in November was 1.24%, down from 1.32% in October. Freddie's rate is down year-over-year from 2.75% in November 2020. Freddie's serious delinquency rate peaked in February 2010 at 4.20% following the housing bubble, and peaked at 3.17% in August 2020 during...
New Home Sales: Record 110 thousand homes have not been started

Today, in the Real Estate Newsletter: New Home Sales: Record 110 thousand homes have not been started. Sales, year to date in 2021, are 6.5% below sales in 2020, and new home sales in 2021 will finish solidly below sales in 2020 - since sales in 2020 finished strong. This...
Sales of newly built homes tank as affordability hits buyers

November new home sales were down 14% from a year ago. The median price of a newly built home sold in November rose nearly 19% from November 2020, despite rising mortgage rates. "A hefty correction appears to be due," wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics in a note...
8 Best Real Estate Stocks to Buy

Real estate stocks could outperform in a stagflationary environment. Persistently elevated inflation and slowing economic growth have investors concerned about 1970s-era stagflation returning in 2022. The last time stagflation was a problem, real estate was a top-performing sector in the market. Bank of America recommends real estate investors focus on high-quality real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that have pricing power, strong and flexible balance sheets and inflation-protected cash flow. High-quality REITs also typically have clear, multiyear earnings visibility driven by secular growth trends, and they consistently beat earnings expectations and raise guidance. Here are Bank of America analyst Jeffrey Spector's eight best real estate stocks to buy for 2022.
MBA Updated Economic and Mortgage Forecasts

The MBA released their updated Economic and Mortgage forecasts. Their prior forecast (included with several others) is here: 2022 Housing Forecasts: Second Look. • Total mortgage originations are expected to decrease to $2.61T in 2022, as more of the activity shifts to the purchase market. - Refinance originations are expected...
More Analysis on November Existing Home Sales

Today, in the Real Estate Newsletter: Existing-Home Sales Increased to 6.46 million in November. This graph shows existing home sales by month for 2020 and 2021. This was the fourth consecutive month with sales down year-over-year. Sales will likely be down YoY in December and probably in January 2022 too since were exceptionally strong last Winter.
November home sales up at fastest clip since January

Existing home sales were up last month at the fastest pace seen since January, according to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors. The NAR said Wednesday that previously occupied home sales went up 1.9% in November from the month before to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.46 million units. That's the sharpest increase in ten months, but sales were down 2% compared to November of 2020.
NAR: Existing-Home Sales Increased to 6.46 million in November

Existing-home sales rose in November, denoting three consecutive months of increases, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Three of the four major U.S. regions reported growth in monthly sales, while the fourth region held steady in November. From a year-over-year perspective, only one region experienced a rise in sales as the three others saw home sales decline.
