Lawler: More on Investor Purchases of Residential Homes: Pretium

Real estate stocks could outperform in a stagflationary environment. Persistently elevated inflation and slowing economic growth have investors concerned about 1970s-era stagflation returning in 2022. The last time stagflation was a problem, real estate was a top-performing sector in the market. Bank of America recommends real estate investors focus on high-quality real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that have pricing power, strong and flexible balance sheets and inflation-protected cash flow. High-quality REITs also typically have clear, multiyear earnings visibility driven by secular growth trends, and they consistently beat earnings expectations and raise guidance. Here are Bank of America analyst Jeffrey Spector's eight best real estate stocks to buy for 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO