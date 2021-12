This special episode focuses on the economic state of the union. On the day when the Consumer Price Index recorded the highest rate of price inflation in nearly 40 years, three economic experts — The Atlantic writer Annie Lowrey, The Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell and former Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers — join "Talking Feds" host Harry Litman for a lively, sophisticated and highly accessible discussion about what is driving the surge and the implications for our daily lives now as well as in the coming year.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO