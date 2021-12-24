The unhealthy connection between stress and sleep

Sleep is a natural and vital bodily function which allows both our bodies and minds to recharge and re-energize. Sleep is so important as it allows us to focus, concentrate and complete daily tasks each day. Those who do not achieve the right amount of sleep each night can be left feeling lethargic, un-motivated, and distracted. On average adults should be sleeping between 7-9 hours per night, with children and teenagers requiring considerably more sleep per night since their bodies and minds are still growing and developing. When working on your fitness and wellbeing as a personal goal, whether this is for your health or your mental wellbeing, your sleep cycle should be considered. Despite the short-term negative effects, a lack of sleep can have on the body, it can also impact our health in the long-term as Wellbeing365 explains.

