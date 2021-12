Disco Elysium- The Final Cut Is Available for Pre-Order On The Switch. Disco Elysium took the world by storm since its release in 2019. The game was lauded by many as a premium role playing game with a fantastic storyline. Since its release, Disco Elysium has grown greatly. There are rumors of a TV adaptation and more content coming for free. Today, ZA/UM together with iam8bit and Skybound Games have announced that the upcoming Switch edition will be available for pre-order around the globe. Retail physical editions for the Nintendo Switch version of The Final Cut is now available for pre-order at iam8bit and around the globe. The price is set at USD$39.99.

