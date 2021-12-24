Customer Service Representative – Advin Biotech – Sorrento, CA

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. It can be discouraging to meet with a potential new client and deliver a pitch-perfect presentation only to hear them say, “I’m sorry, but we just can’t afford it.” While it’s challenging to turn things around at this point, all hope isn’t lost. If you’re able to add some more persuasive details or meet them halfway, you might still land the sale; but even if you can’t close the deal today, your reply may persuade them to reconsider you down the road.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO